Football West Ham Achieves First Premier League Victory With Late Goals Against Nottingham Forest West Ham defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 with three late goals, marking their first Premier League win this season. Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, and Callum Wilson were key contributors in this crucial match. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

West Ham secured their first Premier League victory of the season with a late surge, defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0. The visitors netted three goals in just seven minutes at the City Ground, easing some pressure on Graham Potter. Earlier, Lucas Paqueta and Callum Wilson forced saves from Matz Sels. However, Jarrod Bowen's stunning strike in the 84th minute broke the deadlock.

Paqueta extended West Ham's lead by calmly converting a penalty after Ibrahim Sangare fouled Crysencio Summerville. Wilson then sealed the win in stoppage time, heading in El Hadji Malick Diouf's cross to lift West Ham off the bottom of the table. This victory marked a significant turnaround for Potter's side.

This match was notable as it was the first time since February 1999 that Forest lost by three or more goals in a Premier League game. West Ham scored three or more goals in the final ten minutes of a Premier League match for only the second time, having previously done so against Tottenham in October 2020.

Bowen initiated West Ham's scoring spree with his impressive finish. Since April, he has been involved in more goals than any other player in the league, contributing seven goals and three assists. Wilson added to his tally as a substitute, matching Jhon Duran with eight substitute goals since the start of the 2022-23 season.

The victory not only provided relief for Graham Potter but also showcased West Ham's ability to perform under pressure. Their late-game prowess was evident as they capitalised on opportunities to secure an important win.