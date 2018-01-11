West Ham United ponder move for Burnley winger Arfield

Bengaluru, January 11: West Ham United manager David Moyes has set sights on Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield if reports in England are to be believed.
The West Ham boss wanted the Canada international during his time at Sunderland and failed to get him to the Stadium of Light. However, he is set to try his luck once again.
The Scot is weighing up a move for him this window with the 29-year-old’s contract expiring at Turf Moor. He wants players with Premier League experience and Arfield’s expiring deal means a deal will not break the bank.
The ex-Huddersfield midfielder has started Burnley’s last seven Prem games but has still not signed a deal to stay on at Turf Moor beyond the end of this season.
Sean Dyche has also signed wide-man Georges Kevin-Nkoudou to add to his ranks for the second half of the season.
Dyche will consider cashing in on Arfield now and raising around £3million or risk losing the player for free in the summer.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth have rejected a £5million offer from the Hammers for midfield general Harry Arter and have made their anger known about the low fee as per reports.
The manager Eddie Howe has needed to sit down the Republic of Ireland cap to explain his decision and ask him to stay at the club.
David Moyes still wants Arter, but the West Ham's department of player recruitment are playing a poor game with negotiations which could turn out to be costly for them.
Bournemouth would want over twice as much for Arter, who was a Howe favourite until falling out of favour in recent weeks.
Arter would be keen on the Hammers, but West Ham must revise their offer sincerely.
Bournemouth are locked in the relegation battle this time around along with West Ham and a host of clubs and no one will want to lose their key players in the middle of the season.