West Ham United target Chelsea flop Danny Drinkwater

Bengaluru, April 15: West Ham United are reportedly weighing up a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater who has struggled to make much of an impression at Stamford Bridge.
The 28-year-old midfielder is believed to be frustrated over a lack of game time with the Premier League champions after joining from Leicester for £35million last season.
It has emerged recently that the England international could seek a move away from the Blues after failing to nail down a starting spot under Antonio Conte.
And according to reports in London, David Moyes' side are interested in luring the former Foxes ace over to the London Stadium.
They report that Drinkwater could be a realistic signing should West Ham nab Leicester’s head of recruitment Eduardo Macia.
The Hammers are understood to be keen on making Macia their director of football as they plan a major overhaul of the club.
Drinkwater has been a peripheral figure during his maiden season in West London, featuring in just 12 Premier League games.
The ex-Watford ace has been limited to just five starts in the top-flight this campaign under Conte, where he has netted on just the one occasion.
While Drinkwater has failed to feature in his side's last five games since playing in the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City.
Chelsea are already eyeing up his replacement, with Nice central midfielder Jean Michael Seri a potential recruit.
Chelsea's season has been a disaster this time around with the Blues likely to be missing out on a Champions League spot for the next season as well.
Antonio Conte's future at the club is up in the air but the problem also lies in Chelsea's recruitment board that has often been criticized by the manager.
It is not yet clear who will take over from Conte at Stamford Bridge in the summer but Luis Enrique and Carlo Ancelotti are among the names being discussed.
