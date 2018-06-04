West Ham United target free agent Jack Wilshere

Bengaluru, June 4: Soon to be out of contract, Jack Wilshere is wanted by new West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini, according to reports in England.
The England midfielder is out of contract with Arsenal this summer and is set for talks with the Gunners on his future this week. The new Gunners head coach Unai Emery is understood to be keen to keep Wilshere at the Emirates.
The former PSG coach rates him highly and he has somewhat recovered himself from his injury-prone status. Arsenal are not expected to spend heavily this summer with Emery prioritizing first on what he will inherit.
However, should Wilshere, 26, fail to agree terms, the Hammers could be among the clubs waiting to snap him up.
According to the Daily Star, Pellegrini is a keen admirer and is monitoring the situation closely as he looks to add creativity into the East Londoners’ midfield.
The Argentinian, who replaced axed David Moyes at the London Stadium last month, also chased Wilshere while he was Man City boss in 2015. A move never materialised as a spate of ankle injuries then kept Wilshere out for the best part of two years.
The England international made 20 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season, but missed out on Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup.
Everton, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Premier League new-boys Wolves and Fulham are also reportedly interested in Wilshere who is an experienced Premier League campaigner.
West Ham, on the other hand, had spent plenty on their squad in the last few years but the outcome has been far from impressive. But they are ready to back Pellegrini with funds once again as the owners believe that the Chilean can fulfil their ambitions.
The Hammers are also strongly linked with PSG playmaker Javier Pastore which would be a sensational deal for the club. Adding Wilshere would also mean a big statement by the East London club but we can expect to see few more big incomings also.
Pellegrini's influence and ability to attract big names could work wonders for the ambitious club that wants to get into European football in near future.
