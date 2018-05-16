West Ham United target three managers to replace David Moyes

Bengaluru, May 16: David Moyes' future at West Ham United has been put up in the air after meeting club chiefs for talks and the club have now made a shortlist to replace the Scot. A stand-off has developed, with the Hammers still not convinced about offering him a permanent deal, while the Scot is unsure about committing to the club.
The 55-year-old inherited the struggling West Ham team in the bottom three of the Premier League in November and secured safety with two games to spare.
Yet, some of West Ham’s top brass are concerned his return of 31 points from 27 matches does not warrant a full-time position. It is believed the club is seeking candidates they feel can take the club 'to another level’ which has been their ambition for quite some time now.
Their shortlist includes current Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez, ex-Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini and even an outside shot at former Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery, who was on the club’s radar before they appointed Moyes’ predecessor Slaven Bilic in 2015.
The 64-year-old Manuel Pellegrini is interested in a return to the Premier League and featured on the Hammers' initial shortlist. But the Hammers, who appear certain to replace Moyes, will pass up on the experienced Chilean in favour of a “young and dynamic coach” and right now they are more keen on Emery and Benitez.
Moyes’ deal expired at midnight on Sunday and he is now technically unemployed. The former Manchester United chief wants assurances he will be given ultimate power in transfers with no interference from above.
Moyes met with Hammers figurehead David Sullivan yesterday for the usual post-match debrief but very little was said about the future. Meanwhile, Joe Hart is heading back to Manchester City and is unlikely to get a ticket to the plane to Russia for the World Cup.
West Ham will not be exercising the option to extend his loan from the Premier League champions following his below par performances for the Hammers. It means Hart, 31, faces the prospect of going to Russia this summer with his club career uncertain.
It is certain that he has no future at City under boss Pep Guardiola, having last played for the champions in August 2016. Hart was farmed out to Italians Torino last season and could only make the bench for West Ham’s last two matches this term.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.