West Ham United want Championship striker, a good deal?

Bengaluru, February 8: Championship hotshot striker Adam Armstrong is earning plenty of plaudits from the top tier of English football in recent times with the likes of West Ham United, Everton and Fulham all interested in the Scotsman's services.
It is claimed that West Ham boss David Moyes wants his scouts to track Blackburn star Armstrong ahead of a summer bid.
The Scotsman is a big fan of the 18-goal striker and considered an £8 million offer in the January window but did not go ahead with a move with Rovers wanting more than £10 million plus for their star striker.
The Hammers have been left short of options up front with the departure of club record signing Sebastian Haller in January as the Frenchman sealed a move to Dutch giants Ajax.
Meanwhile, Everton and Fulham both want to shore up their attacking ranks in the summer and want Armstrong in order to shore up their attack.
The jump from Championship to the Premier League is quite a big one but we have seen players making the transition look really smooth and Armstrong could well be next in line.
Unlike most centre-forwards, Armstrong does not boast a big frame. He is just 5 feet 6 inches tall that makes him really short compared to traditional English strikers who mostly rely on their strength and height. From Armstrong's height, it is quite understandable that he struggles aerially.
The 23-year-old has won just 0.3 aerial duels per game this campaign while losing 1.1 per game. The Englishman would struggle in a team that relies on long balls and crosses but with his sheer pace and excellent positioning, he could be a hit in the West Ham side that relies big time on counter attack.
A product of the Newcastle United academy, the young striker made 21 appearances for the Magpies while being loaned out four different times to four different clubs. He has also been capped 54 times by England in various youth setups which shoes that he has been highly rated from a very young age.
Following his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in 2018, he was permanently signed by the rovers in the summer of 2018 and since then, he has settled well at Ewood Park having scored 53 goals and assisted 17 times in 146 games.
Armstrong has scored 17 goals while creating for his teammates in 26 Championship outings this campaign sitting second in the race for the Golden Boot behind Brentford striker Ivan Toney.
A pacey and intelligent forward, the 23-year-old can feature either as a centre-forward or on either flank. If used well, Armstrong could prove to be a solid Premier League regardless of which ever club he joins.
All the manager needs to do is to play his to his strengths as that is the key of getting the best of any player.