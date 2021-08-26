West Ham United want Ligue 1 winner, a good deal?

Kolkata, August 26: West Ham United have been firing on all cylinders from the start of the new season and currently occupy the top spot in the Premier League table after two games.
David Moyes' side have scored a total of eights goals in thee two games kicking off the Premier League 2021-22 campaign with a come-from-behind 2-4 win away at Newcastle United, and then registering an impressive 4-1 win over Leicester City.
However
despite
such
an
impressive
start
to
the
season,
Moyes
is
still
believed
to
be
keen
to
bolster
his
squad
before
the
transfer
window
shuts
which
seems
reasonable
considering
the
East
London
club
will
be
involved
in
Europa
League
this
season.
The Hammers have not been much active during the summer transfer window having had a futile attempt to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United following his incredibly successful loan spell at the club for the second half of the last campaign.
However,
West
Ham
have
not
managed
to
match
the
Red
Devils' asking
price
for
the
Englishman
and
it
is
believed
that
Moyes
is
now
seriously
considering
an
alternative
to
the
28-year-old.
And
as
per
rumours
in
France,
Lille
star
Jonathan
Bamba
has
emerged
as
the
first-choice
of
Moyes
as
the
alternative
to
Lingard.
It is rumoured that Bamba could be available for around £25 million this summer, but West Ham will have to fend off competition from the likes of Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen and Serie A club Atalanta in order to get the 25-year-old.
The former Saint-Étienne star has just two years remaining on his current deal at Lille and the French champions are therefore willing to sell him at a modest price of just £25 million which would be a bargain for a player of Bamba's calibre.
The
Frenchman
was
a
key
player
for
the
Lille
side
that
went
to
defy
the
odds
to
win
Ligue
1
title
last
season.
Bamba scored a total of seven goals and provided 11 assists in 48 games for the club last season across all competitions and mostly featured as a left winger in Christophe Galtier's 4-4-2 formation, but also deputised at number ten as well as on the right flank when called upon.
Bamba
is
an
intelligent,
quick
and
technically
gifted
attacker
and
is
blessed
with
excellent
off
the
ball
movement
and
ability
to
dribbler
past
opponent
defenders
with
ease.
He
is
most-suited
as
a
left-sided
winger,
who
likes
to
cut
in
on
his
stronger
right
foot
on
every
opportunity,
but
is
equally
capable
of
playing
as
a
number
ten
as
well
as
an
out
and
out
winger
on
the
right
flank.
Bamba completed an average of 1.4 dribbles and 1.7 key passes per game in Ligue 1 last season for Lille and could be a huge threat for a counter-attacking team like the Hammers.
Moyes is not particularly short of options in the creative department with the likes of Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jarrod Bowen and the addition of Bamba for a fee of just £25 million would be a brilliant deal for West Ham United.