Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

West Ham United want Ligue 1 winner, a good deal?

By

Kolkata, August 26: West Ham United have been firing on all cylinders from the start of the new season and currently occupy the top spot in the Premier League table after two games.

David Moyes' side have scored a total of eights goals in thee two games kicking off the Premier League 2021-22 campaign with a come-from-behind 2-4 win away at Newcastle United, and then registering an impressive 4-1 win over Leicester City.

However despite such an impressive start to the season, Moyes is still believed to be keen to bolster his squad before the transfer window shuts which seems reasonable considering the East London club will be involved in Europa League this season.

The Hammers have not been much active during the summer transfer window having had a futile attempt to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United following his incredibly successful loan spell at the club for the second half of the last campaign.

However, West Ham have not managed to match the Red Devils' asking price for the Englishman and it is believed that Moyes is now seriously considering an alternative to the 28-year-old. And as per rumours in France, Lille star Jonathan Bamba has emerged as the first-choice of Moyes as the alternative to Lingard.

It is rumoured that Bamba could be available for around £25 million this summer, but West Ham will have to fend off competition from the likes of Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen and Serie A club Atalanta in order to get the 25-year-old.

The former Saint-Étienne star has just two years remaining on his current deal at Lille and the French champions are therefore willing to sell him at a modest price of just £25 million which would be a bargain for a player of Bamba's calibre.

The Frenchman was a key player for the Lille side that went to defy the odds to win Ligue 1 title last season.

Bamba scored a total of seven goals and provided 11 assists in 48 games for the club last season across all competitions and mostly featured as a left winger in Christophe Galtier's 4-4-2 formation, but also deputised at number ten as well as on the right flank when called upon.

Bamba is an intelligent, quick and technically gifted attacker and is blessed with excellent off the ball movement and ability to dribbler past opponent defenders with ease. He is most-suited as a left-sided winger, who likes to cut in on his stronger right foot on every opportunity, but is equally capable of playing as a number ten as well as an out and out winger on the right flank.

Bamba completed an average of 1.4 dribbles and 1.7 key passes per game in Ligue 1 last season for Lille and could be a huge threat for a counter-attacking team like the Hammers.

Moyes is not particularly short of options in the creative department with the likes of Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jarrod Bowen and the addition of Bamba for a fee of just £25 million would be a brilliant deal for West Ham United.

Comments

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Gavaskar's suggestion to Kohli
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 13:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 26, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments