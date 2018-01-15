West Ham United want Serie A striker Babacar

Bengaluru, January 15: West Ham United are said to be looking into a swoop for Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar.
The West Ham manager David Moyes has been alerted by the Senegalese’s availability as agents try to find him a Premier League home in the window.
The East London side had a poor first half of the season but things have improved since Moyes took charge and the Scottish manager aims to reinforce his team in January as he eyes a top-half finish.
The Hammers have been linked with almost every striker in the world and Babacar is the latest name to be linked with a move to the Olympic Stadium.
Moyes wants the 24-year-old on loan but the Serie A side want a £15million deal.
The Hammers could lose some of their forwards in the next few weeks, with live interest in Javier Hernandez, Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho.
Mexican international Hernandez has struggled to perform at the London Stadium and could leave if the right offer comes in.
Carroll is wanted by Chelsea in a shock loan deal as Antonio Conte hunts an alternative in the final third.
Meanwhile, Sakho is being targeted by Crystal Palace, Newcastle, Swansea and Cardiff.
On the other hand, Moyes is keeping Reece Burke and Josh Cullen at the club despite Bolton wanting to have the pair back on loan.
West Ham are also looking for a new central midfielder and have been looking at Bournemouth’s Harry Arter as well as Burnley’s Scott Arfield.
Anderlecht’s highly-rated Belgian ace Leander Dedoncker is also of interest, although he could cost as much as £25m.
Overall, it seems like the window will be a busy one for the West Ham fans and the fans will hope that their fortunes change with the club looking for big signings.