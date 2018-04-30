West Ham vs Man City: Talking points of City's triumph over the Hammers

Bengaluru, April 30: Premier League champions Manchester City defeated relegation threatened West Ham United 4-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday (April 29).
Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho were among the goals for the Blues while former City player, Pablo Zabaleta put one into his own net. Meanwhile, Aaron Cresswell scored the solitary goal for West Ham via a brilliant free kick just at the end of the first half.
Here are the talking points of Manchester City's triumph over West Ham:
1. Free flowing football at it's best:
Manchester City have played free flowing football throughout the season and this match was no different from that. They had 74 percent of ball possession. Raheem Sterling was phenomenal for the Manchester City side in this match as he assisted for three of City's goals. Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane, Fernandinho also played their part in this emphatic win for the Blues.
2. West Ham solid in first half:
It was really difficult for West Ham United to get something from this match against the Champions. But, they fought hard in the first half and the luck was not in their favour as Zabaleta's own goal at the 27th minute of the match broke their resiliency. Plus, they were not awarded a clear penalty. However, they tried to make a comeback with a brilliant free kick by Aaron Cresswell at the 42nd minute of the match.
3. City are close to breaking records:
Manchester City have already won the League and it now looks like that they are only playing to break many records. They have scored 102 goals in this season and are only 2 goals away from breaking the record of scoring most goals in one Premier League season. They have already levelled the record of most wins in one season previously set by Chelsea in 2016/17 season with this win against the Hammers. Guardiola's men have already collected 93 points so far and are only three points away from most number of points gained in a premier league season with three matches in hand.
4. West Ham are still not safe:
With this defeat the Hammers are now in 15th place with 35 points in their 35 matches and are close to the relegation zone as the 18th placed Southampton are only 3 points behind them. West Ham have to face Leicester City away from home next while the next two will be against Manchester United and Everton. So, it will not be very easy for the Hammers to beat relegation.
5. Time for City youngsters to get a run:
Having already won the Premier League title this season, Guardiola should give more opportunities to the youngsters in the squad to give them the platform to prove themselves at the big stage. The academy players like Phil Foden, Lukas Nmecha, Brahim Diaz, Oleksandr Zinchenko should all be given more chances during the closing stage of the season.
