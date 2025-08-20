Football What has Newcastle United said in strong message against Alexander Isak's 'Broken Promises' claims? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 8:22 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Newcastle United has issued a strong statement in response to Alexander Isak's public declaration about broken promises and his desire to leave the club amid one of summer's most intense transfer sagas.

Reacting to Isak's social media post where the striker said, "When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue," Newcastle expressed disappointment at being alerted to his message. The club firmly stated, "Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer."

Newcastle emphasized that while they wish to keep their best players, they also respect players' wishes and listen to their views. However, they highlighted that decisions must consider the best interests of Newcastle, the team, and supporters, adding, "the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met."

Despite rejecting a £120 million bid from Liverpool, Newcastle's valuation of Isak stands higher, reportedly around £150 million, making it clear they are not willing to sell unless that valuation is met. The club also reminded that the striker was named in the 2025 PFA Team of the Year, underlining his value, but they are prepared to keep him if a transfer does not materialize.

Speaking to the strained relationship, Newcastle's statement concluded with a message of inclusion: "This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates."

This ongoing saga has created a high-profile standoff, with Newcastle standing firm on their conditions while Isak pushes for a move, signalling that the situation will likely persist until the transfer window closes on September 1.

The Swedish is wanted by a host of clubs across Premier League and is likely to join Liverpool before the transfer window closes.