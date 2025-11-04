Dilip Tirkey on 100 Years of Indian Hockey: "It's Our Duty to Celebrate a Glorious Past and Inspire the Next Generation"

When is India vs Australia 4th T20I Match? Why is there an Extended Gap before Next Match?

Football Who have vandalized Trent Alexander-Arnold Mural before Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League Match? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 17:30 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Trent Alexander-Arnold's mural near Anfield, Liverpool, has been vandalized just ahead of his return to face his former club with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The mural, commissioned in 2019 by The Anfield Wrap podcast and painted by French graffiti artist Akse, was a tribute to Trent's role in Liverpool's 2019 Champions League triumph and an inspiration to local young players. It prominently featured the quote, "I'm just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true."

However, since Trent's controversial free transfer from Liverpool to Real Madrid in the summer of 2025, the mural has become a target of anger and frustration among some Liverpool fans.

What Happened?

Images surfaced showing the mural splashed with white paint and graffiti including the word "RAT" and the Spanish phrase "ADIOS EL RATA" ("Goodbye Rat"). This act of vandalism represents a further escalation from an earlier incident where the word "rat" was also sprayed on the mural before his departure.

The move away from Liverpool was emotional and difficult for Trent, who spent two decades at the club and won multiple trophies including two Premier League titles and two Champions League titles. Nonetheless, his contract expired in June 2025 and he chose a new challenge with Real Madrid. The transfer left a mixed legacy for many fans, with his once large support at Anfield giving way to resentment among sections of the fanbase who view his exit as a betrayal.

Who vandalized Trent Alexander-Arnold Mural?

Ahead of the Real Madrid match, Liverpool fans' hostility was clear both in the mural's defacement and the expected chilly reception at Anfield. Despite this, Real Madrid coach Arne Slot expressed his personal fond memories of Trent, praising both his talent and character, and promised a warm welcome from the team.

The England international will be up against his boyhood club on Tuesday, and he can only expect more hostility as the Reds face Real Madrid.