Football Who is Victor Ozhianvuna? Arsenal set to sign break Transfer Record again after Eberechi Eze deal Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Arsenal's recent signing of Eberechi Eze makes it their 7th acquisition of this transfer window. But the Gunners are ready to break another transfer record.

As per the Sporting News journalist Chris Wheatley, Arsenal have struck an agreement to sign Victor Ozhianvuna, one of the most highly rated prospects to emerge from Irish football in recent years.

The 16-year-old Shamrock Rovers midfielder will complete a record-breaking transfer when he officially joins the Gunners upon turning 18 in January 2027, in line with FIFA and EU rules on international youth transfers.

The deal surpasses the fee Tottenham Hotspur paid earlier this year for Mason Melia from St Patrick's Athletic - reportedly around $2 million (£1.6m). This makes Ozhianvuna the most expensive player in the history of Irish football. He has already passed a medical with Arsenal, with only paperwork left to finalize.

The Gunners had to fend off strong interest from some of Europe's elite clubs, all eager to secure the services of the teenage midfielder. His rapid rise through Shamrock Rovers' academy and early introduction into senior football in the League of Ireland Premier Division at just 16 attracted widespread attention, marking him out as one of the brightest young stars in Irish football.

As per Wheatley, academy chief Per Mertesacker and technical director James Ellis were key figures in sealing the transfer, helped by the club's close relationship with Shamrock Rovers through figures like manager Stephen Bradley and sporting director Stephen McPhail.

For now, Ozhianvuna will remain in Ireland, continuing his development with Shamrock Rovers until he is eligible to move in 2027.

Who is Victor Ozhianvuna?

Victor Ozhianvuna is a 16-year-old Irish midfielder currently playing for Shamrock Rovers, one of Ireland's leading clubs. Known for his technical ability, composure, and maturity beyond his years, Ozhianvuna broke into senior football as a teenager - a rare achievement that quickly made him a standout prospect. Scouts praise him for his ball control, vision, and versatility in the middle of the pitch, with many comparing him to some of the most exciting talents to come out of Ireland in decades.

Despite his youth, his performances have already drawn attention from top European clubs, but Arsenal's long-term strategy and connections within Irish football helped them win the race for his signature. The London club views Ozhianvuna as a potential cornerstone of their midfield in the future, building on their tradition of developing Irish talent.