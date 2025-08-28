US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Schedule, Where to Watch Today Matches on TV and Online?

Football Who will Real Madrid face in UEFA Champions League Group Stages? Schedule, Full List of Matches By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 21:13 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Real Madrid's 2025-26 Champions League campaign begins with anticipation under new head coach Xabi Alonso. And the Spanish giants have now learned their opponents for the UCL group stages.

The team, ranked top seed, will face eight opponents in a new format involving 36 teams in a league phase, playing home and away matches against two opponents from each pot. Real Madrid will avoid facing other Spanish teams in this stage.

The draw held in Monaco determines their group-stage rivals, with potential strong contenders including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Inter Milan. The new tournament format sees the top eight teams proceeding directly to the round of 16, while others will go through a play-off round.

This season marks a period of transition with key veteran players like Luka Modrić departing and new leadership under Dani Carvajal as captain. Real Madrid aims to reclaim domestic and European glory after a challenging prior season and faces a tough test of squad depth and consistency across the demanding Champions League schedule that runs from September to May, concluding with the final in Budapest. The excitement and challenges for Madrid's quest for a 16th title are palpable.

Who will Real Madrid face in the Champions League Group Stages?

The Schedule and Opponents of Real Madrid will be updated as soon as the draw starts.