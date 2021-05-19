Why Arsenal must make this bargain transfer

Kolkata, May 19: The rumour-mill in England is strong about Arsenal being keen on signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt, a player who has been linked with a switch to the Emirates for a long time now.
The 25-year-old, who was once regarded as one of the hottest prospects in world football, has found life hard at Signal Iduna Park following his move from Bayer Leverkusen and is reportedly placed on the shop window by the German giants.
Brandt would be a player to make a lot of difference for Arsenal. The German international is capable of playing a range of positions.
In his younger days, he played as a winger on either flanks but thanks to his incredible technical abilities and ball control, he was eventually deployed more centrally both as a number ten and as a number eight.
Brandt's best season so far was the 2018-19 season for Peter Bocz's Bayer Leverkusen during which he played as a number eight in a three man midfield.
The Gunners have been desperately craving for a creative midfielder and we have to wait and see whether they can manage to retain Martin Odegaard beyond this summer or not and regardless of the Norwegian's future, Brandt looks like a player who can take Arsenal to the next level.