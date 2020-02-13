Why Arsenal should target Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana

Bengaluru, Feb 13: Liverpool are enjoying a historic season this time in the Premier League as they look on course to end their 30-year long drought for the English League title. The Reds enjoy a 22-point lead at the top over reigning champions of England Manchester City and it seems like a matter of when not if before they finally get their hands on the Premier League title.
However, despite all their success, Liverpool are likely to see a major departure from the dressing room in the summer as Adam Lallana looks set to depart Anfield with his contract set to expire. Even though the former Southampton skipper is not a regular in the starting XI, he is a valued member of Jurgen Klopp's squad and is regarded highly by the manager.
The 31-year-old might not be playing for the Reds as much as he should have for any other team in the Premier League, his quality is undisputed and it is not a surprise to see why Klopp has hailed the Englishman on a number of occasions. And, with such a player set to be available for free, Arsenal should grab this opportunity and sign him.
The Gunners are in dire need for quality in almost every department and will surely be among the busier sides when the transfer window opens up. But, it is a public knowledge that they do not have the luxury of having a lot of resources financially which is why they should look for a few deals on the cheap. And, Lallana would be an excellent addition to Mikel Arteta's squad for absolutely free.
The first thing Lallana would bring to the Arsenal midfield is his immense experience. The north London side is mostly comprised of youth especially in the middle of the park and they would benefit from having an experienced player like Lallana who is also a natural leader of men. Also, the 31-year-old is pretty versatile and can be used in a number of tactics.
Adam Lallana is a dream player for any manager. He is technically blessed and gives his everything on the pitch. Also, he would thrive in the system deployed by Arteta at Arsenal which is based on the technical qualities of the players.
Also, Lallana has improved significantly on his fitness which had been a big issue for him earlier. The 31-year-old still looks to have long left at the top level and Arsenal should not think twice before registering their interest in the former English Player of the Year.