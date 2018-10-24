Why Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has removed his Everton tattoos

London, Oct 24: Ross Barkley looks to be moving on from boyhood club Everton colours on and off the pitch after he has had a tattoo to honour his Everton debut removed.
The English midfielder was forgotten in the last one and a half year where he hardly appeared for former side Everton as well as his new side Chelsea. However, after the arrival of new boss Maurizio Sarri, the midfielder has been handed a new lease of life who is now giving him a decent number of minutes to show his worth.
The 24-year-old moreover has had two memorable weeks lately where he scored goals against Spain in the international break as well netted a last-gasp equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United over the last weekend.
Ross Barkley’s last-minute goal! Come on Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/JLWDTDBAzO— Andrey Mazur (@AndreyMazur2) October 20, 2018
However, apart from that the English playmaker recently has been in the headlines for a different purpose. Barkley’s left arm previously had artwork on it including the date of his first match for the Toffees which was covered due to full sleeves jersey but in recent pictures, it was caught taken off.
This appeared to have offended a section of the Everton fans, however, revealing the incident Barkley now has claimed that it was an act of young age which he opted to cut.
Ross Barkley on removing tattoos including the tattoo of his Everton debut date: "I got them at a young age and sometimes when you are young you do stupid things and don't think it" 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ecx0qe7dT0— Sarrismo™ (@Blue_Footy) October 23, 2018
The 24-year-old also has revealed he had his first tattoo when he was just 14 – the legal age is 18 – and insisted he managed to do so thinking himself as a 'big lad', but now rues having them done at such a young age.
He added: “I got them at a young age and sometimes when you are young you do stupid things and not think about it.
"But I went into it too quick and over the years I felt I wanted to get them removed, so I went through the process in the last couple of years.
“My first tattoo was when I was 14. I was a bit young, like. I was a big lad so they didn’t question my age at the time. Started getting them removed a couple of years ago. I would never rule out getting another, maybe when I have kids I might have something done to go with that.”
Barkley made his Everton debut at the age of 17 in 2010 and after around eight years at Goodison Park, last year joined the Blues in January.