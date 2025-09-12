Football Why have Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly missed out as Arsenal submit 25-member Premier League squad? By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 22:14 [IST]

Arsenal have officially submitted their 25-man Premier League squad for the first half of the 2025/26 season, following the closure of the summer transfer window.

The list adheres to league regulations, which permit a maximum of 17 players who do not qualify as "Home Grown" and require the remainder of the squad spots to be filled by players meeting the "Home Grown Player" criteria.

The Premier League defines a "Home Grown Player" as one who, regardless of nationality or age, has been registered with an English or Welsh club for a minimum of three full seasons, or 36 months, before turning 21. Notably, under-21 players born on or after January 1, 2004, are automatically eligible to feature in matches and do not need to be named in the 25-man senior squad.

For Arsenal, this means several emerging talents from the academy system are not listed in the senior group but remain available for selection throughout the campaign.

The senior squad itself is a blend of established internationals, recent signings, and core homegrown players such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Ben White, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, David Raya, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze.

The inclusion of new recruits Riccardo Calafiori, Viktor Gyökeres, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, and Piero Hincapié underlines Arsenal's continued commitment to strengthening in key areas while retaining a stable backbone of long-serving players. Stars such as captain Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Jesus, and Kai Havertz maintain Arsenal's creative and attacking depth, while Leandro Trossard, Jurrien Timber, Christian Nørgaard, and experienced goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga add balance across the pitch.

Arsenal 25-Member Premier League Squad

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Jesus, Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, Piero Hincapie, Noni Madueke, Mikel Merino, Christian Norgaard, Martin Odegaard, David Raya, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli, Jurrien Timber, Leandro Trossard, Ben White, Martin Zubimendi

Homegrown players: Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, David Raya, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli, Ben White

Why is Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly not named in PL Squad?

Myles Lewis-Skelly is not named in the Premier League squad, nor is Ethan Nwaneri - as they have the provisions to play despite being registered. As the duo are Arsenal academy products, they can still feature for the North London club in the league even if they are not registered in the Premier League squad. But both of them have been included in the registration for academy players.

In case of Max Dowman, as the player is just 15, he is yet to receive a professional contract. He has not found place even in the academy registered players, but can feature for the team in the league.