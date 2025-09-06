US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Doubles Men's and Women's Final on TV and Online?

Armenia vs Portugal Live Streaming; Where to Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in WC Qualifiers Match Today in India, UK and other Countries?

Football Why is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez banned? What are his previous Offences which led to lengthy Bans? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 23:11 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate and current Inter Miami colleague, has recently been banned for six Leagues Cup matches after a spitting incident following Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat to the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final.

The incident happened after the final whistle during a heated scuffle in which Suarez put his arm around Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas's neck and spat at Seattle security staff member Gene Ramirez. Suárez expressed remorse publicly, apologizing to his family, club, and fans for his behavior. The suspension applies to the next year's Leagues Cup matches, though Major League Soccer may impose further sanctions.

What led to Luis Suarez's 6-match Ban?

After Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final, Luis Suárez sparked a post-match brawl that led to his six-match suspension from the tournament. The altercation began when Suárez put Seattle midfielder Obed Vargas in a headlock immediately after the final whistle. His teammate Sergio Busquets then punched Vargas. During the ensuing chaos, Suárez was restrained by teammates but proceeded to spit at Gene Ramirez, the head of Seattle's security staff. This spitting incident was the primary reason for his ban, which applies to the next editions of the Leagues Cup but not regular Major League Soccer matches. Suárez expressed deep regret for his actions, apologizing for the moment of tension and frustration. This ban adds to his history of controversial behavior on the field, although he is known to show remorse afterward.

Luis Suarez gets Banned again

Regarding his previous controversial incidents, Suárez has a history of disciplinary issues during his career. The Uruguayan has been at the centre of controversy for some weird acts over the years.

In 2011, while at Liverpool, he received an eight-match ban for racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra.

He has been involved in three separate biting incidents: one at Ajax, one at Liverpool against Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanović in 2013, which resulted in a ten-game ban, and the most infamous bite at the 2014 FIFA World Cup on Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, which led to a four-month ban from all football activity and a nine-international-match suspension.

Beyond biting and racial abuse incidents, he committed an infamous deliberate handball to deny Ghana a World Cup semifinal spot in 2010.