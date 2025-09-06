English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Why is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez banned? What are his previous Offences which led to lengthy Bans?

By

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate and current Inter Miami colleague, has recently been banned for six Leagues Cup matches after a spitting incident following Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat to the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final.

The incident happened after the final whistle during a heated scuffle in which Suarez put his arm around Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas's neck and spat at Seattle security staff member Gene Ramirez. Suárez expressed remorse publicly, apologizing to his family, club, and fans for his behavior. The suspension applies to the next year's Leagues Cup matches, though Major League Soccer may impose further sanctions.

Why is Lionel Messi s Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez banned

What led to Luis Suarez's 6-match Ban?

After Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final, Luis Suárez sparked a post-match brawl that led to his six-match suspension from the tournament. The altercation began when Suárez put Seattle midfielder Obed Vargas in a headlock immediately after the final whistle. His teammate Sergio Busquets then punched Vargas. During the ensuing chaos, Suárez was restrained by teammates but proceeded to spit at Gene Ramirez, the head of Seattle's security staff. This spitting incident was the primary reason for his ban, which applies to the next editions of the Leagues Cup but not regular Major League Soccer matches. Suárez expressed deep regret for his actions, apologizing for the moment of tension and frustration. This ban adds to his history of controversial behavior on the field, although he is known to show remorse afterward.

Luis Suarez gets Banned again

Regarding his previous controversial incidents, Suárez has a history of disciplinary issues during his career. The Uruguayan has been at the centre of controversy for some weird acts over the years.

In 2011, while at Liverpool, he received an eight-match ban for racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra.

He has been involved in three separate biting incidents: one at Ajax, one at Liverpool against Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanović in 2013, which resulted in a ten-game ban, and the most infamous bite at the 2014 FIFA World Cup on Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, which led to a four-month ban from all football activity and a nine-international-match suspension.

Beyond biting and racial abuse incidents, he committed an infamous deliberate handball to deny Ghana a World Cup semifinal spot in 2010.

Story first published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 23:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 6, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out