Why Jack Grealish must avoid Barcelona move

Bengaluru, February 7: Aston Villa might not have enjoyed their comeback season in the Premier League as much as they had probably hoped but their skipper and star man Jack Grealish has certainly made the world take notice of his talent.
It was always a public knowledge that the 24-year-old is a really gifted player and he has shown an immense loyalty to his boyhood club Aston Villa by staying at Villa Park for so long.
After guiding the Lions back to the Premier League, he has done everything he could this season to ensure that the club manages to stay up.
With the display Grealish has put on this season, he has deservedly attracted attentions from a host of big boys in England.
The likes of of Spurs and Manchester United are long-admirers of the Englishman who represented the Republic of Ireland at the youth level. This season, he has also been linked with the likes of Manchster City and Liverpool.
Recent reports suggest that Spanish duo Real Madrid and Barcelona have also entered the race for the Aston Villa playmaker. It is indeed a huge news and would certainly as an acknowledgement for the 24-year-old as the two biggest clubs in the world both are watching him.
However, it would not be a smart move made by the Villa skipper if he moves to Spain especially Barcelona.
If you look at Barcelona's recent transfer history, it is very much evident that they lack planning and that is why most of their star in-comings have struggled before being eventually shipped out while some are still struggling.
Mega signings such as Malcom, Philippe Coutinho have failed to impress while the likes of Antonie Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele have not been too much better as well.
Seeing Barcelona's transfer trend over the last few years, they look clueless at times and sign players just for the sake of it. And, Grealish could prove to be yet another victim of that if he moves to Camp Nou.
The 24-year-old must learn from Coutinho's mistake. Grealish is naturally a number ten and Barcelona do not have a room for such a player in their team and it was the biggest reason why someone as good as Coutinho also flopped at the Catalan club.
Grealish still has a lot to learn and can go a long way. But, a move to Barcelona could hinder his growth as his gametime would be much limited behind the plethora of options Quique Setien has at his disposal. Therefore, the 24-year-old must not be tempted by a move to Camp Nou and should rather wait for a big club in England itself and he should easily find that.