Why Man City should reignite their interest in this Premier League star

Bengaluru, Nov 18: Jack Grealish was one of the most sought-after players in the summer with a host of clubs interested in his signature following stunning season in Aston Villa colours. The 25-year-old managed to keep his boyhood club in the Premier League almost on his own and his excellent showings made almost every top club in the country interested in his services.
Manchester clubs Manchester United and their rivals Manchester City were leading the queue but both deemed Aston Villa's £70 million valuations for their skipper too high and chose not to match it. But, Grealish's form since the start of the new season will certainly make them regret. Now reports claim that Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are looking to reignite their interest in the 25-year-old.
Aston Villa have a sensational start to the new season having accumulated 15 points in seven games so far and Grealish has been at the centre of it. Meanwhile, Manchester City seems to have lost the spark that once made them the undisputed best team in English football. And, Grealish has everything in his locker to help the Cityzens snatch their throne back.
In this article, we will discuss why the Cityzens' move for Grealish makes absolute sense:
Under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City reached new heights as a club and won two back to back Premier League titles with 100 and 98 points respectively. But since the last season, they seem to have lost their way and look much behind Liverpool in terms of quality.
While their defensive issues have made the headlines on most occasions, the Sky Blues have also regressed in terms of quality and consistency in midfield and attack. And, Grealish could solve both problems at the same time.
Leroy Sane's absence due to injuries last season and eventually his exit has been felt by Guardiola especially in crunch games while Bernardo Silva's dip in form has also not helped. Meanwhile, the Cityzens have also failed to cope with David Silva's departure.
It would be wrong to say that Guardiola does not have options at his disposal but depth without quality is not enough to win the Premier League. The Cityzens have become over-reliant on Kevin De Bruyne and Grealish is one of the very few players in the world who can take some burden off the Belgian's shoulders.
Capable of playing either centrally behind the striker or on the flanks, Grealish would be a world-class addition to the Manchester City side and would give them plenty of options. With one player, the Cityzens can ideally get the creative ability of David Silva and the directness of Leroy Sane.
A progressive passer, Grealish is also known for his excellent ability to carry the ball forward. The English international has made 2.7 key passes per game this season in the Premier League which is second only to De Bruyne who has made 3 key passes per game. The two players playing alongside each other can have a devastating effect.
Still just 25 years of age and yet to reach his peak, Grealish still has his best days ahead of him and right now, any team would love to have Grealish for the £70 million price tag Villa quoted for him months ago. The Englishman is indeed a special talent and should be the absolute number one priority of Pep Guardiola.