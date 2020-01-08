Why Man Utd should target in-demand Norwich City star

Kolkata, January 8: Despite the fact Norwich City have been languishing in and around the danger zone in their comeback season in the Premier League, the Canaries have impressed in some areas especially the way they attack.
Daniel Farke's side, when they are on the attack, have been a delight to watch and one of the players who has impressed the most is Todd Cantwell.
Even though the Canaries' chances of surviving at the top tier of English football look really bleak, Cantwell has certainly done enough to ensure that he could still remain in the Premier League.
It is rumoured that the big boys of English football are closely monitoring the progress of the Norwich number 14. Spurs, Manchester City and Liverpool are all scouting the left-winger as per reports in England, but Manchester United are believed to have the best interest.
The 20-time champions of England have taken a strategy off late to sign home-grown players who are young and would be long-term prospects at the club. And, Ole Gunnar Solskjær is believed to have all the faith of the board even though chances look slim that he will deliver trophies in near future. The club looks to be working with the intent to assemble a squad that will deliver in the long run.
Cantwell perfectly fits the ideology of the Red Devils right now. He is just 21 right now and is a really special player. He has an eye for goals and can also create for his team-mates.
United mostly rely on the pace of their attackers to break down the opponents and someone like Cantwell looks like an ideal fit in their system.