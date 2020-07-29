Why Man Utd should target this Bundesliga defender

Bengaluru, July 29: This has been an up and down season for Manchester United but in his first full season as the manager at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done well to bring the Red Devils back to the Champions League once again.
Even though the conclusion of the race for top four places was decided on the final day of the campaign, the table suggests that Manchester United are the best club in England behind their bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. And, that is indeed a pretty big achievement of Solskjaer and the Norwegian has certainly turned most of his doubters wrong.
Also, Champions League qualification means that the club can strengthen in the areas of their need without too many complications and even in a coronavirus hit market, it is expected that the Red Devils would spend plenty of cash.
It is pretty evident that Manchester United's priority target for the summer is Jadon Sancho and it is likely to command a fee of more than 100 million pounds. However, there are also a number of other areas in the squad in need of strengthening and one of those is at the heart of the defence. And, a player who should be in the reckoning of the Old Trafford bosses is Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah and here we will discuss why.
A world class defender in the making
Jonathan Tah seems like a world class defender in the making and in couple of years, he could become among the best in the world in his position. A commanding defender, blessed with a frame of 6'5", Tah is extremely difficult to outmuscle.
Meanwhile, he also excels on the ball which is evident from his figures this season. The 24-year-old has averaged around 82.6 passes per game this season and that too with 90.1% accuracy.
The German international has also averaged 4.3 long balls and 0.3 key passes per game.
Meanwhile, his defensive numbers such as 2.4 aerial duel won, 1.5 tackles, 2 interceptions and 3.5 clearances are also pretty impressive and from these statistics, it is not hard to see how complete a defender Tah is. Under the right manager, Tah could just become the next Virgil van Dijk.
Would complement Harry Maguire well
Manchester United have had an up and down season defensively this time around and that is despite the signing of the most expensive defender in the world Harry Maguire last summer. Has Maguire done enough for a defender that cost the Red Devils a world record fee for a defender (£80m)?
A big no but he is still the best defender at Old Trafford and is desperately craving for a partner who can complement him. Victor Lindelöf is definitely not good enough while Eric Bailly is not fit enough.
Someone like Tah would take the Manchester United defence to the next level and the duo of Tah and Maguire looks promising at least on paper with both of them having both ball-playing abilities as well as the no-nonsense approach in the games.
Tah has a release clause that looks like a bargain
These days, signing players is becoming an increasingly difficult task with each and every player commanding massive transfer fees. It is hard to find value for money deals nowadays and while clubs like Liverpool and Juventus have still done it successfully, Manchester United have been just the opposite splashing out massive amounts on players who went on to become flops.
However, Jonathan Tah promises to offer them a great deal of value as he has a release of just £34million in his contract with Bayer Leverkusen.
With the German giants failing to achieve Champions League qualification, Tah should be keen on a move away from BayArena as well. For just a fee of £34million, Tah could prove to be a huge bargain for the Red Devils.