Why Manchester United must sign this Spanish international

Kolkata, September 8: If reports in England and Spain are to be believed, Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Sergio Reguilon by Real Madrid on a loan deal.
The Spanish international is a player very much in demand and the Red Devils are one of his biggest suitors.
It is rumoured that United want the 23-year-old on a permanent deal, but Los Blancos are not willing to part ways with him as they look to offer him another season away from the club on loan.
Along with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, Sevilla are also said to be keen on bringing the full-back back to the club on a second successive loan spell.
However, it is not quite clear why Solskjaer is hesitant to sanction a loan deal to bring Reguilon to Old Trafford for a season.
Back in 2014, United made a big money signing in Luke Shaw from Southampton with hopes that the highly-rated teenager would be one of the best left-backs of the world in the future. But, the England international failed to fulfill his potential.
These days, when full-backs play an integral role in build-up and chance creation. The Red Devils do have a talented young left-back in Brandon Williams, but he is still far from a finished product and needs a year or two to be ready for the Premier League.
Getting Reguilon on a season-loan would give time for United to assess the progress of Williams. Bringing Reguilon on a season-loan could also act as a motivation for Shaw to fight for his place.
Overall, it is a deal that makes complete sense from United's point of view and they must not let this opportunity slip away.