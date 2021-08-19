Why Odegaard's signature could be a crucial deal for Arsenal

Kolkata, August 19: The rumour-mill is strong in England about Arsenal closing in on a deal to sign Norwegian attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.
The 22-year-old is expected to cost the Gunners around £30 million plus bonuses and the deal could be finalised anytime soon.
Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan with the Gunners after failing to break into the Real Madrid team under Zinedine Zidane but returned to Santiago Bernabeu with hopes to break into the first team under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.
However, Ancelotti did not quite fancy the creative midfielder and looked to ship him off for a higher fee and even slashed the price tag down in order to move the Norwegian.
Once regarded as one of the hottest prospects in world football as a teenager, almost every top club in Europe was in the race to sign Odegaard, but it was Real Madrid who won the race for his signature back in 2015. However, he was never truly integrated properly into the first-team setup over the years.
It has not been ideal for Arsenal over the last few years and they have made a dismal start to the new season as well with a 0-2 loss to Premier League new boys Brentford.
Manager Mikel Arteta is under tremendous pressure and must deliver soon and under such circumstances, the Gunners must act wisely in the transfer market. Most of their signings in recent years have not worked well for the club, but the arrival of Odegaard should be different and regarded as a low-risk investment considering he is already accustomed to life at the North London club.
The midfielder made 20 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions during his loan spell last season and had two goals and two assists to his name. And while his tally of goals and assists does not look too impressive, he was one of best players for the club statistically in various departments.
Odegaard was also the most aggressive passer for Arsenal near the opponent's goal. He was only four passes short of Bukayo Saka with 33 passes into the penalty area while Kieran Tierney led in this department for the Gunners with 47 passes into the box.
If Odegaard had played as many minutes as Tierney, his number would have been 75 which would have been yet another Premier League top five number. The 22-year-old is also a diligent presser and with 6.5 pressures per 90 minutes, he beat the likes of Smith Rowe, Saka, Aubameyang and Pepe comfortably. As per these stats, Odegaard is one of the best pressers in the league in his position and that makes the Gunners much stronger in the attacking third.
Odegaard was at the Emirates last season only on loan and now that he is set to join them permanently, his game could improve further given that the uncertainty regarding his future is no more.
Still just aged 22, the Norwegian has time in his hand to fulfil his true potential and make Real Madrid regret and that would be nothing but good news for the Arsenal faithfuls.