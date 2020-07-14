Why Spurs is the ideal destination for in-demand Premier League midfielder

Bengaluru, July 14: Aston Villa secured a hard-fought 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Villa Park on Sunday in the Premier League but they still have a come up with monumental efforts if they have to stave off relegation fears. As of now, they are four points behind 16th and 17th placed West Ham United and Watford and 1 point behind Bournemouth.
The fixtures they have in the remaining three games are far from ideal as they have to travel to Everton and West Ham while taking on Arsenal at Villa Park. However, in football, there is hope until the last minute and with the win against Crystal Palace, the Lions have kept their hopes alive to some extent.
Regardless of Aston Villa's success or failure in the relegation battle, their stellar performer and skipper Jack Grealish looks destined for a move away from the club this summer. And, the club should not stand in his way as they should already be grateful to the 24-year-old for what he has given to the club over the years.
Given his talent, he could have left much earlier but he chose to stay loyal to his boyhood club, bring them back to the Premier League and has been fighting almost single-handedly to secure their status in the top tier of English football.
Grealish has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season despite playing for a club at the bottom of the pile and that speaks volumes about his talent. And, it has not gone unnoticed as the Englishman has been linked with almost every top club in the Premier League and even abroad.
Manchester United are rumoured to be the biggest admirers of the Englishman while there is also interest from Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs. However, from the player's point of view, a move to Spurs would make the most sense.
Manchester City and Liverpool simply cannot offer the Englishman first-team football with the quality of squad already at their disposal. If Grealish only aspires of winning trophies even if it means at the cost of being his game time reduced, Anfield or Etihad would be ideal for him but the Aston Villa captain is not that kind of a character. He is a driven professional and also a natural leader and would certainly seek a club where he is valued more. Therefore, Liverpool and Manchester City already go out of the equation.
Manchester United would have been an ideal destination for the attacking midfielder but following the impact Bruno Fernandes has made at Old Trafford, there is no room for Grealish at Old Trafford either. The Red Devils have been in a phenomenal run of form since the restart of the campaign and Fernandes has been at the heart of it while Paul Pogba has also been impressive alongside the Portuguese international.
Grealish is also capable of slotting in on the left flank but Marcus Rashford has also been excellent in that position while teenage sensation Mason Greenwood has also been on fire. Therefore, Manchester United also does not look that desperate for someone like Grealish.
Now coming to Spurs, Grealish is exactly what Jose Mourinho needs at the moment to turn around the club's fortunes. The club has been missing the creativity of Christian Eriksen dearly following hi January exit to Inter and Grealish is capable enough of filling the void left by the Danish international.
The Englishman has produced 2.6 key passes per game this season while he is also the most fouled player in the league having drawn 4.8 fouls per game. The 24-year-old has completed 2 dribbles per game this campaign which shows that he can add a lot of flair to the Spurs midfield.
Harry Kane's form has been on the decline in recent times and that is due to the lack of creativity behind him and Grealish is capable of solving that problem on his own. Also, Grealish is a typical Jose Mourinho type attacking midfielder who is mobile enough to play in a half winger role switching between number ten, number eight and wings during the game. Grealish and Spurs are a match made in heaven and with this signing, Spurs can come back right on track next campaign.