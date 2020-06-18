Why this Brazilian would be an ideal free transfer for Liverpool

Kolkata, June 18: The latest rumour mill in England is that Liverpool are finally ready to let their long-serving central defender Dejan Lovren leave, once the summer transfer window opens.
Though the 30-year-old has a contract till 2021 at Anfield, it is believed that Liverpool are keen on cashing in on the Croatia international during the summer in order to fund new signings.
At the same time, Brazilian defender Thiago Silva who is set to leave Paris Saint Germain with his contract expiry, is reportedly keen on a Premier League move before he hangs up his boots.
Thiago Silva likely to leave PSG
If Lovren does leave during the summer, Liverpool should ideally look for a new centre-back and Silva should be considered for the following the reasons.
Experience
One of the greatest defenders of the modern era, Silva is still a top class defender even at the age of 35. Also, he is a natural leader and a perfect role model for younger players. A serial winner like Silva would definitely like to win a few trophies in England before retiring and Liverpool seems to be his best chance for doing that.
Injury issues
Joel Matip and Joe Gomez's have dubious injury records. When fit, Gomez is clearly the first choice alongside Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip is the next option. But, with both players being injury prone, it certainly would be a sensible move from the Reds to bring someone like Silva especially when he is available on a free transfer.
Still too young
Ideally, a youngster could have been a decent option as a fourth-choice centre-back for Liverpool. And, Klopp certainly does not have any shortage of young talents with Dutch duo Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever both highly rated. But, both of them are still 18 and will probably take another year or two to be ready to move to the next level. With someone like Silva joining the club, the young duo would have a world class mentor for themselves.