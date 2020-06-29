Why this Hungarian wonderkid would be a perfect replacement for Arsenal star

Bengaluru, June 29: Dominik Szoboszlai has emerged as one of the most in-demand footballers in the planet right now following his sensational season for Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg. The Red Bull Group have produced a host of talented footballers in recent years who have become top players and eventually poached by bigger clubs.
Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, Timo Werner are the major examples of their excellent player development and at the moment, the Red Bull Group have a number of potential world-beaters with Szoboszlai being one of them.
The 19-year-old has been consistently linked with some of the top clubs across Europe in recent months. The likes of AC Milan, Leicester City, RB Leipzig, Everton, Liverpool, Juventus and many others have watched him on a number occasions this season but it is believed that Arsenal are right now leading the chase.
With Mikel Arteta looking to rebuild the Gunners from scratch, Szoboszlai could prove to be a vital component in the process as he could become the creative fulcrum of the side, something that was expected from Mesut Ozil.
Here are three reasons why the Hungarian wonderkid would be an excellent replacement of Ozil:
Ozil is past his peak
It has been evident for more than a couple of years now that Mesut Ozil is no more the player he used to be. In fact, he is one of the many reasons behind Arsenal's drastic downfall and has not done anything to justify his massive wage.
Now aged 31, it is high time for the Gunners to make a decision regarding the German superstar and they should do everything in their powers to offload the midfielder this summer. 19-year-old Szoboszlai has what it takes to replace Ozil in the long run at the Emirates but the first thing Arsenal need to do is to afford the youngster a bit time. Patience is needed from the board as well as the fans especially in case of young players and Szoboszlai indeed is a special talent.
Arsenal would struggle to attract recognized stars
Arsenal are not the club they used to be and might even not qualify for the Europa League next season. Their current status are unlikely to afford Mikel Arteta the liberty to make moves for recognized star players like Isco or James Rodriguez.
On top of that, the Gunners are struggling financially which makes things even more difficult. Szoboszlai is likely to cost around £20-£25m and his wages would also be more than reasonable. And, the 19-year-old is still pretty much in his development phase and has a very high ceiling. In coming years, he could prove to be Arsenal's key player around whom Arteta can build his side.
Szoboszlai would give Arteta a lot of tactical flexibility
One of the biggest drawbacks of Ozil is that he is a typical number ten who struggles to perform in any other role. And, Arteta has been consistently tinkering his tactics since he took the Arsenal hot seat in order to get results and in most of his formations, accommodating Ozil has not been possible. Szoboszlai, on the other hand, is a player who has performed equally well as a number ten, number eight and even on either flank.
Such a tactically gifted and aware player would be a brilliant addition to Arteta's Arsenal side where he can become a mainstay thanks to his immense versatility.