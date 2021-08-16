Football
Why this Norwich City star will be a perfect signing for Liverpool

By

Kolkata, August 16: Liverpool got off their 2021-22 Premier League season off to a winning start by defeating Norwich City comfortably in their opening game.

Daniel Farke's side, who completely dominated the second tier of English football last season to gain an immediate automatic promotion to the Premier League, looked far from threatening the Liverpool defence and it was a deserved win for the Merseyside giants.

Despite the Canaries losing the game 0-3, a player who certainly caught the eye for the club was Todd Cantwell and the Liverpool fans have urged the club to make a move for the 23-year-old.

Following a poor seasson by their standards last time out and the club not really active in the transfer market, a major section of the Reds' fanbase are discontent regarding the ambition of the owners Fenway Sports Group and have often voiced their concerns in the social media. The club continues to be linked with a host of players from across the continent, but there is a general consensus among the fans that they are already done in the transfer market.

There are two major areas of concern for the Liverpool fans. One is the club's inability to sign a direct replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum who departed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. And, another is the Reds' lack of options in the bench. And, by signing Cantwell, the Reds can solve both problems. And, the 23-year-old being home-grown is a cherry on top for the Reds.


Cantwell is a versatile player who is capable of playing on either flank as well as a number ten and in even in a three-man midfield. Technically gifted, pacey and good with either foot, the 23-year-old looks like a tailor-made footballer for the system Klopp deploys at Anfield . Cantwell's ability to control the ball in tight spaces makes to pretty much resistant to high press and that makes him perfect for Klopp's system.

Klopp wants all his players to work hard for the team and win the ball back as soon as possible and Cantwell is exactly the kind of player who suits his system. Against Liverpool, Cantwell showed his industry and willingness to drop deep to help out his team-mates.

Young, versatile and home-grown, Cantwell will be a perfect addition to the Liverpool side as Klopp looks to revive the club's fortunes after an underwhelming campaign. The 23-year-old is also unlikely to mind sitting on the bench more often than not for one of the biggest clubs in the world and eventually break into the first-team.

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 10:30 [IST]
