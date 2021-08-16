Why this Norwich City star will be a perfect signing for Liverpool

Kolkata, August 16: Liverpool got off their 2021-22 Premier League season off to a winning start by defeating Norwich City comfortably in their opening game.
Daniel
Farke's
side,
who
completely
dominated
the
second
tier
of
English
football
last
season
to
gain
an
immediate
automatic
promotion
to
the
Premier
League,
looked
far
from
threatening
the
Liverpool
defence
and
it
was
a
deserved
win
for
the
Merseyside
giants.
Despite the Canaries losing the game 0-3, a player who certainly caught the eye for the club was Todd Cantwell and the Liverpool fans have urged the club to make a move for the 23-year-old.
Following
a
poor
seasson
by
their
standards
last
time
out
and
the
club
not
really
active
in
the
transfer
market,
a
major
section
of
the
Reds' fanbase
are
discontent
regarding
the
ambition
of
the
owners
Fenway
Sports
Group
and
have
often
voiced
their
concerns
in
the
social
media.
The
club
continues
to
be
linked
with
a
host
of
players
from
across
the
continent,
but
there
is
a
general
consensus
among
the
fans
that
they
are
already
done
in
the
transfer
market.
There are two major areas of concern for the Liverpool fans. One is the club's inability to sign a direct replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum who departed for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. And, another is the Reds' lack of options in the bench. And, by signing Cantwell, the Reds can solve both problems. And, the 23-year-old being home-grown is a cherry on top for the Reds.
Cantwell is a versatile player who is capable of playing on either flank as well as a number ten and in even in a three-man midfield. Technically gifted, pacey and good with either foot, the 23-year-old looks like a tailor-made footballer for the system Klopp deploys at Anfield . Cantwell's ability to control the ball in tight spaces makes to pretty much resistant to high press and that makes him perfect for Klopp's system.
Klopp wants all his players to work hard for the team and win the ball back as soon as possible and Cantwell is exactly the kind of player who suits his system. Against Liverpool, Cantwell showed his industry and willingness to drop deep to help out his team-mates.
Young, versatile and home-grown, Cantwell will be a perfect addition to the Liverpool side as Klopp looks to revive the club's fortunes after an underwhelming campaign. The 23-year-old is also unlikely to mind sitting on the bench more often than not for one of the biggest clubs in the world and eventually break into the first-team.