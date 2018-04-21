Wilfried Zaha dampens Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City transfer talks

Bengaluru, April 21: Crystal Palace's star attacker Wilfred Zaha has expressed that he doesn't see himself playing any place other than Palace after his current impressive form, despite growing rumours linking him with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur over a summer move.
Zaha has experienced in a fine season in spite of Palace's relegation fight and seeing his superb form, Premier League champions City have reportedly put him in the top of their wishlist, while Spurs are also believed to be in the race. Tottenham had bid for Zaha in the last Summer only to got rejected.
However, while speaking to Palace's official website, the attacker has moved to calm speculation over his future and seems to have suggested that he does not plan on leaving Palace in the summer transfer window.
Zaha said: “Crystal Palace is my home town. The support is genuine support. It is families and kids who love us as players. I do not really see myself anywhere else.
“Obviously I am contracted for four years. I am just enjoying my football at Palace right now. I am happy where I am. All this stuff about us getting relegated, I just want us to be stable.”
Zaha's influence on the Roy Hodgson's men has been immense this season. Palace have lost every game the Ivorian winger has missed this season.
However, since his return from the knee injury last month, the 25-year-old has helped Palace pull clear of the bottom three and even scored two goals in their last game to mark a 3-2 win against Brighton.
And the winger admitted he knows about Palace's dependency on him and furthermore he relishes being their talisman.
Zaha stated: "I have felt that with the performances we have been producing that eventually, the results were going to come. I have faith in the team but obviously, the injuries didn't help but now we are showing what we are capable of.
“I look at myself as a passionate player and obviously I have that winning mentality and do my work for the team. When you watch me play one word sums up my game and that is passionate."
The winger continued: “I put the pressure on myself because I want to be that player anyway, when you look at different teams they look to someone to score the goals or do something special and personally I like to have that on me and it makes feel a better player and I want to prove that I am that kind of player."
The 25-year-old winger has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 24 Premier League starts for Palace so far this season.
The player is expected to be seen back in action this weekend also when Palace will take on Watford at Vicarage Road. Palace are now five points above the relegation zone with four matches left and they can make a step nearer to security with a win this weekend.
