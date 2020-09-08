Will Hughes linked with Tottenham - Another shrewd deal for Jose Mourinho?

Bengaluru, Sept. 8: Jose Mourinho is looking to continue his overhaul of the squad and is apparently plotting his fourth signing of the window.
As per reports, after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's signing Spurs are now reportedly considering a surprising move for Watford midfielder Will Hughes.
The North Londoners are exploring cost-effective options this summer due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the recently relegated Hughes has apparently emerged on the radar. Watford’s relegation to the Championship could make the midfielder available for just £13 million.
Where will he fit in at Spurs
The English midfielder is surely not the best player Watford has, but definitely he is one of the most versatile players around. Since signing for Watford, Hughes has played in all the midfield positions including at the right-wing.
Last season, manager Nigel Pearson even tried him at the holding midfield position which he executed fairly. Hughes made the step up to the Premier League by joining Watford from Derby County in 2017 and has since played 87 matches in all competitions for the Vicarage Road team.
A fierce ball-winner, with stubbornness and aggression, makes him a useful outlet and an excellent addition to Mourinho's system. He can also provide the Portuguese manager with a bunch of additional tactical options while his presence will also provide good competition to the likes of Harry Winks and new signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
Should Mourinho sign him?
Hughes will apparently be available for just £13 million this summer, and the North London side would be fine splashing it. But Spurs absolutely need a better signing than him. However, there are not many players who would be available in this transfer bracket. Spurs will have a very busy schedule next year, due to their involvement in the Europa League. Hence having an extended bench strength with Hughes would absolutely add more bite to the squad.