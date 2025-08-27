Football Will Lionel Messi play Today in Inter Miami vs Orlando City in Leagues Cup Semifinal? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 21:08 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Inter Miami will host Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinals on Wednesday at Chase Stadium, and Lionel Messi's availability has already become the biggest question around the tie.

The winner advances to the final on August 31 and secures a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Both teams are from the MLS Eastern Conference, where Orlando sits fourth with 47 points and Inter Miami fifth with 45 points.

Inter Miami advanced to the semifinals after a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Tigres UANL on Aug. 20. Luis Suárez scored both goals from penalties, including the winner in the 89th minute. The team finished second in the MLS Phase One standings with eight points from three matches: a 2-1 win over Atlas FC, a 2-2 draw with Necaxa (won 5-4 on penalties) and a 3-1 win over Pumas UNAM. Head coach Javier Mascherano will miss the match due to a red card from the Tigres game and will direct from the stands.

Orlando City reached the semifinals after a 0-0 draw with Toluca FC on Aug. 20, winning 6-5 on penalties. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made two saves and scored the decisive penalty. The Lions finished fourth in Phase One with seven points: a 1-1 draw with Pumas UNAM (lost 4-3 on penalties), a 3-1 win over Atlas FC and a 5-1 win over Necaxa. Midfielder Martín Ojeda leads the team with three goals and three assists in the tournament.

Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami today?

Lionel Messi's availability is uncertain due to a right hamstring injury sustained on Aug. 2 against Necaxa. He missed four matches but trained fully on Monday and Tuesday.

The Argentina international also played for Miami in the last MLS match, and is likely to start for them in the crucial semifinal. Assistant coach Javier Morales said the final decision will be made on game day. Messi has 18 goals in 18 MLS appearances this season. Teammate Jordi Alba, recovering from a knee injury, also trained but is doubtful.