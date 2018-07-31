Football

Willian insists he is happy at Chelsea

Bengaluru, July 31: Chelsea midfielder Willian has expressed his desire to stay at Stamford Bridge pledging his loyalty to the Blues despite intense speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

The 30-year-old found game time hard to come by under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte for the last two years. Reportedly the player since grew unhappy with life at Chelsea under the Italian and was preparing to leave the club after five years in west London.

Due to this situation, the Brazil international reportedly had been the subject of three bids from Barcelona as well as interest from his former manager Jose Mourinho via Manchester United while recently some reports suggested that Real Madrid were interested in the player.

But after Antonio Conte's exit and Sarri's arrival at the club, it looks like the attacker has now changed his plans.

The former Anzhi midfielder is yet to return to pre-season training under new boss Maurizio Sarri following the World Cup and is not even expected to feature in this weekend's Community Shield.

However, the player has now cleared the air regarding his future and insisted he has no plans to leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes on August 9.

While speaking to Globo Esporte in Brazil, where he was asked about leaving Chelsea he said: "No, I'm back to England. I'm very happy at Chelsea. I'm very happy living in London."

The statement now clearly indicates the point which new boss Sarri made last week. The Italian earlier had suggested that he wants to keep Willian at the side despite transfer speculation and it looks like his wish has been accomplished.

Willian has reported to Chelsea's Cobham complex just this week and is currently developing his match fitness there but is not expected to play any part in any pre-season fixture.

