Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Willian keen on Jose Mourinho reunion

Posted By: OPTA
Willian won two Premier League titles under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea
Willian won two Premier League titles under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

London, August 7: Chelsea winger Willian has hinted he would be open to signing for Manchester United by saying he wants to work with Jose Mourinho again.

Willian and Mourinho won a pair of Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge and the Brazil international has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

Mourinho is keen to bolster United's attacking options ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline, with Inter's Croatia star Ivan Perisic also reportedly a target.

Willian has suggested he would be happy to stay at Chelsea for the 2018-19 but the 29-year-old has left the door ajar for a reunion with Mourinho.

"Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends," Willian told ESPN Brasil after Chelsea lost 2-0 to Manchester City in Sunday's Community Shield.

"Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday."

Barcelona have reportedly had a series of offers for Willian rejected by Chelsea, but the attacker cleared up the speculation.

"I don't know if there was any official bid , but some things have happened," he said.

"Also, everything comes out on the internet, too. But Mourinho talks to my agent all the time, he says 'bring him, bring him'. No, he has never called me, but he always sends me text messages.

"But I am very happy at Chelsea, I want to stay in the club. I also like living in London, it is an amazing city, and my family is well adapted. So yeah, I intend to stay at Chelsea."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 19 runs (DLS Method
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 2:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue