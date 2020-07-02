Willian's July goal gives him unique Premier League record

London, July 2: Willian claimed a unique Premier League record on Wednesday when the Chelsea forward became the first player to score a Premier League goal in all 12 months.
The Brazilian converted a first-half penalty against West Ham to give Frank Lampard's side a 1-0 lead at London Stadium.
It was the 31-year-old's 35th Premier League goal, and his first in July as he completed the set of scoring in each calendar month having netted against Manchester City last time out on June 25.
The Premier League season typically runs from August until May, but the 2019-20 campaign only resumed in June following a three-month break enforced by the coronavirus pandemic.
He later took his Premier League tally to 36 with a stunning free-kick that levelled matters at 2-2 following a West Ham turnaround.
Willian, who joined Chelsea in 2013, will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge when the season finishes.
