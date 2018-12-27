Winning 1996 AFC Asian Cup changed everything, says Saudi legend Sami Al Jaber

Bengaluru, December 27: The last time the AFC Asian Cup was played in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia arrived in Abu Dhabi with their chances being written off.
A disappointing Gulf Cup performance saw head coach Ze Mario replaced with Nelo Vingada as expectations plummeted. Three weeks later, the trophy was heading back to Riyadh.
While Saudi Arabia retained a fearsome reputation off the back of their impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup in the United States two years earlier, there had been changes aplenty.
Only nine players remained from the squad that reached the round-of-16 in 1994 while the draw had pitted them against a resurgent Iran, a talented Iraq and Thailand, the kings of Southeast Asia.
"We hadn't done a really good job in Oman in the Gulf Cup," Sami Al Jaber, who had been a member of the FIFA World Cup squad and remained in the line-up for the 1996 AFC Asian Cup, told AFC website.
"We were far away from coming back to our best. After the World Cup in 1994, 50 or 60 per cent of the players had changed and for the young players the Gulf Cup wasn't a very good tournament.
"But what happened was we went there without pressure. The young players were talented, but they were maybe a little careless under pressure. They went there with three, four, five experienced players but that was it. But we had a very strong group stage and things went well from there," Al Jaber added.
A 6-0 defeat of the Thais in their opening game in Dubai dispelled any doubts and a 1-0 win over Iraq ensured the Saudis would qualify for the quarterfinals even before their 0-3 loss against Iran in the final group game.
That set up an epic encounter with China in the last eight in a game which Saudi won 4-3 and is still being rated as one of the greatest in the history of the AFC Asian Cup.
"We were, after 20 minutes, 0-2 down and that game is unforgettable. The second half we totally controlled and we ended up winning 4-3," recalls Al Jaber.
That set up a rematch with Iran in the semi-finals - a game the Saudis won on penalties to leave Al Jaber and company facing hosts the UAE in the final.
"At that time, this was one of the best teams ever in the history of UAE. We played penalties against UAE and we did the job," Al Jaber added.
For the third time in four tournaments, the trophy was heading back to Riyadh.
But the significance of that win - a record equaling third for the country - went further than the 1996 AFC Asian Cup, believes Al Jaber.
"It wasn't easy. We won the Asian Cup and we came back and it was very good for that generation to feel like champions, to go with a different spirit in the qualification games. Most of them at that time, 80 per cent of the players or 70 percent, hadn't played at the World Cup at that time. Winning the Asian Cup changed everything."
