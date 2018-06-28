'Without words', 'Schadenfreude' – World's media reacts to Germany's shock exit

London, June 28: Bild went back to the 2014 World Cup to react to Germany's shock exit in Russia, while British media enjoyed the upset.
Joachim Low's defending champions suffered a 2-0 loss to South Korea Wednesday to stunningly finish bottom of Group F, from which Sweden and Mexico progressed.
But as The Sun enjoyed the shock – using 'Schadenfreude' on their front page – Bild channeled 2014 and happier times.
The German newspaper went with the headline 'Without words', as they did after Low's team humiliated Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 semi-finals.
Fox Sports Brasil, meanwhile, also enjoyed Germany's departure.
Links: unsere Seite 1 nach dem 7:1 2014.— BILD (@BILD) June 27, 2018
Rechts: unsere Seite 1 nach dem WM-Aus 2018. pic.twitter.com/r0EB0xpSki
Tomorrow's front page: Germany are OUT of the World Cup https://t.co/98kGIpUl2I pic.twitter.com/XWHF7d5Iqx— The Sun (@TheSun) June 27, 2018
AHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA— FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) June 27, 2018
Source: OPTA
