Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

'Without words', 'Schadenfreude' – World's media reacts to Germany's shock exit

Germany crashed out of the FIFA 2018 World Cup after a defeat against South Korea
London, June 28: Bild went back to the 2014 World Cup to react to Germany's shock exit in Russia, while British media enjoyed the upset.

Joachim Low's defending champions suffered a 2-0 loss to South Korea Wednesday to stunningly finish bottom of Group F, from which Sweden and Mexico progressed.

But as The Sun enjoyed the shock – using 'Schadenfreude' on their front page – Bild channeled 2014 and happier times.

The German newspaper went with the headline 'Without words', as they did after Low's team humiliated Brazil 7-1 in the 2014 semi-finals.

Fox Sports Brasil, meanwhile, also enjoyed Germany's departure.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
