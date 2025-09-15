Woltemade Receives High Praise From Shearer Following His Debut Goal For Newcastle United

What will Happen in Pakistan boycott UAE match in Asia Cup 2025? Will they be Eliminated?

Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 19:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Nick Woltemade celebrated his debut goal for Newcastle United, earning praise from club legend Alan Shearer. The German forward joined the Magpies from Stuttgart for a reported £73.5 million at the end of last month. In his first Premier League match, Woltemade scored the only goal against Wolves, securing a 1-0 victory at St James' Park.

Woltemade's transfer made him Newcastle's record signing. His debut performance was notable as he became only the third German to score on their Premier League debut, following in the footsteps of Jurgen Klinsmann and Ilkay Gundogan. Shearer praised Woltemade's header on social media, saying: "What a cross and an even better header."

The 23-year-old was thrilled by Shearer's comments, acknowledging the former striker's legendary status and prolific goal-scoring record. "Of course, he's the legend," Woltemade said. "He scored a lot of goals and, of course, I'm happy about it."

Woltemade attributed his success to extensive preparation over recent months. "I worked a lot on it in the last weeks, the last months and the last year," he explained. He emphasised that with his height, improving his heading ability was crucial for scoring more goals.

A striker's joy comes from seeing hard work pay off with goals. "A header always feels good as a striker," he noted. The satisfaction was evident when his effort found the back of the net against Wolves.

Upcoming Champions League Challenge

Looking ahead, Newcastle face Barcelona in their Champions League return on Thursday. Woltemade is eager to continue his promising start with the Magpies and showcase his skills on Europe's grandest stage.

"It's my first Champions League game at St James' Park against Barcelona," he said enthusiastically. "I guess it can't be better, so I'm really looking forward to it." He aims to maintain his form and contribute goals consistently for Newcastle.

Woltemade is determined to give his best in every match, hoping that more goals will follow as a result of his efforts. His positive attitude reflects his commitment to succeeding with Newcastle United this season.