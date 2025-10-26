Football Wolves Suffer 3-2 Defeat To Burnley As Lyle Foster Scores Late Winner, Increasing Pressure On Vitor Pereira In a dramatic match, Lyle Foster's late goal led Burnley to a 3-2 victory over Wolves. This defeat leaves Wolves without a win in nine matches, raising concerns for manager Vitor Pereira. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 22:31 [IST]

Wolves faced a significant setback as Lyle Foster's late goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time led to a 3-2 defeat against Burnley at Molineux. The home fans expressed their displeasure when Zian Flemming scored twice within the first 30 minutes, putting Burnley ahead. Flemming's first goal was a precise shot from outside the box, followed by a second after escaping Ladislav Krejci.

Despite the early setback, Wolves managed to level the score before half-time. Jorgen Strand Larsen converted a penalty after Josh Cullen fouled Santiago Bueno. Then, in stoppage time of the first half, Krejci set up Marshall Munetsi with an acrobatic assist, allowing Munetsi to head home and equalise.

The second half saw Wolves pushing for a lead, with Jhon Arias hitting the woodwork from a free-kick in the 64th minute. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Rodrigo Gomes also came close to scoring. However, as full-time approached, Bellegarde lost possession in a dangerous area. Hannibal Mejbri capitalised on this mistake by assisting Foster, who scored past Sam Johnstone.

This defeat left Wolves winless heading into November for the second consecutive season, sitting at the bottom of the table with just two points. In contrast, Burnley climbed to 16th place, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Wolves have now joined an unfortunate group of teams in English top-flight history that failed to win any of their first nine matches in two consecutive seasons. Bury experienced this in 1904-05 and 1905-06, while Sunderland did so in 2015-16 and 2016-17, leading to relegation in their second campaign.

Their current seven-game winless streak at home is their longest since a 12-match run during the 2011-12 season when they were last relegated from the Premier League. Meanwhile, Burnley celebrated back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since April 2022.

The ongoing struggles highlight Wolves' challenging start under Vitor Pereira. The team had not secured a victory until matchday 11 last season under Gary O'Neil. Despite similar struggles from other teams like Southampton and Ipswich Town last year, Wolves' current situation appears more precarious.

The fans voiced their frustration throughout the game against Fosun International's ownership of Wolves. This sentiment reflects broader concerns about the club's direction amid their poor performance this season.