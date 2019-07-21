Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wolves and Arsenal chase £10m Senegal defender

By
Wolves and Arsenal chase £10m Senegal defender

Bengaluru, July 21: Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Olympiakos defender Pape Abou Cisse with fellow Premier League side Wolves also in the chase.

Arsenal is the club amongst the top six sides to have conceded the most goals. While new signing Sokratis Papastathopolous has been a leader, other prospects Shkodran Mustafi has endured another error-strewn campaign and is expected to be sold while captain Laurent Koscielny is likely to leave the club, after he refused to travel with the squad for pre-season to force through a move.

This has made the Spanish manager looking for potential recruitment and as per reports, the Premier League side have selected the Senegal defender.

The Gunners although are likely to complete a deal for another defender, St. Etienne's defender William Saliba but with the player set to remain with his boyhood club on loan for one more season, Emery apparently want one regular starter at the Emirates Stadium who could be thrust at the centre stage anyway.

And after scouting the defender extensively last season the Gunners believe the towering 6ft 6inch defender is ready for Premier League action and a deal around the £10m mark could be agreed with Olympiacos; putting him within Arsenal’s summer budget - a relative bargain in the current transfer market.

Wolves, however, are also interested in the centre-half who made 29 appearances last season, seven in the Europa League.

The Premier League side have the finances to pull off these transfers. They are yet to sign a single player this summer apart from the permanent deals for Jimenez and Dendoncker but Cisse now could be the first to come through the door.

Cisse has spent the last two seasons at Olympiakos, which he joined from French side Ajaccio in 2017 and has played a total of 50 games till now.

More ARSENAL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue