Wolves and Arsenal chase £10m Senegal defender

Bengaluru, July 21: Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Olympiakos defender Pape Abou Cisse with fellow Premier League side Wolves also in the chase.
Arsenal is the club amongst the top six sides to have conceded the most goals. While new signing Sokratis Papastathopolous has been a leader, other prospects Shkodran Mustafi has endured another error-strewn campaign and is expected to be sold while captain Laurent Koscielny is likely to leave the club, after he refused to travel with the squad for pre-season to force through a move.
This has made the Spanish manager looking for potential recruitment and as per reports, the Premier League side have selected the Senegal defender.
Reports out of the UK claim that both #Arsenal and #Wolves are interested in #Olympiakos' Senegalese CB, Pape Abou Cisse. With a figure of £10 Million being suggested. #SLGR. pic.twitter.com/kcsDKm39zo— Hellas Football (@HellasFooty) July 19, 2019
The Gunners although are likely to complete a deal for another defender, St. Etienne's defender William Saliba but with the player set to remain with his boyhood club on loan for one more season, Emery apparently want one regular starter at the Emirates Stadium who could be thrust at the centre stage anyway.
And after scouting the defender extensively last season the Gunners believe the towering 6ft 6inch defender is ready for Premier League action and a deal around the £10m mark could be agreed with Olympiacos; putting him within Arsenal’s summer budget - a relative bargain in the current transfer market.
Wolves, however, are also interested in the centre-half who made 29 appearances last season, seven in the Europa League.
The Premier League side have the finances to pull off these transfers. They are yet to sign a single player this summer apart from the permanent deals for Jimenez and Dendoncker but Cisse now could be the first to come through the door.
Cisse has spent the last two seasons at Olympiakos, which he joined from French side Ajaccio in 2017 and has played a total of 50 games till now.