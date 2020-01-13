Wolves closing in on Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar, a good move?

Bengaluru, Jan 13: As per reports in England, Wolverhampton Wanderers have gone into pole position to land Chelsea and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid. The World Cup winner has been struggling at the Spanish capital club ever since he joined the team from AS Monaco in the summer of 2018.
Lemar is yet to score or assist a single goal for Diego Simeone's side this campaign and it is reported that the Spanish giants have already lost hopes on the 24-year-old.
Lemar has been a long-target for a host of Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. Even though Liverpool have seemingly turned their interest elsewhere, Arsenal and Chelsea still have plenty of interest in the 24-year-old. However, it is strongly claimed that Wolves have emerged as the Frenchman's destination, thanks to the club's strong connection with the player's agent Jorge Mendes.
Mendes is known as 'The Godfather' at Wolves and has played a key role in the club's progress in recent years helping them bring quality players like Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Diego Jota and many more. Lemar looks like the next big incoming at Molineux and it would indeed be a massive statement by Nuno's side.
Even though Lemar has struggled since joining Atletico Madrid, there is no doubt about his quality. It has not clearly worked out for him at Wanda Metropolitano but things like this can happen to any player. Diego Simeone's system can be difficult for attacking players to adapt into and Lemar can certainly work his way back to his best if he moves away from the Spanish club.
Wolves have only been promoted to the Premier League last season and have become a major force since then. They qualified for the Europa League in their very first season back in the Premier League after being promoted and have qualified for the knockout stages as well. They are having a decent season this time out as well and look on the course to becoming a real force in years to come.
Wolves are an ambitious club who have brought in some big names to the club in the past few windows. Signing players like Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Willy Boly has been a testimony to their ambitions, and Lemar joining the club would be the next step in their progress and become a force to reckon with in English football.