Wolves 4-0 Espanyol: Jota hits another hat-trick as Nuno's men take complete control

By Daniel Lewis
Diogo Jota

Wolverhampton, February 21: Diogo Jota scored a second successive Europa League hat-trick as Wolves took complete control of their last-32 tie against Espanyol with a 4-0 first-leg win.

Wolves had failed to score in back-to-back Premier League matches but had no trouble in overcoming La Liga's bottom-placed side at Molineux on Thursday (February 20).

Jota netted a treble when Wolves won by the same scoreline against Besiktas in December, and he opened the scoring here with a close-range finish inside 15 minutes before doubling his tally in the second half after Ruben Neves' sublime 25-yard volley put the hosts two ahead.

The Portugal international completed his latest hat-trick with nine minutes remaining to leave Espanyol, who were fortunate not to have Ander Iturraspe dismissed, with a mountain to climb in next week's return leg.

Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
