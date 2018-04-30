Wolves plan raid on Stoke City for Joe Allen

Bengaluru, April 30: Newly-promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers who won the Championship convincingly, will now be keen to make their strong mark in the top tier of English football.
Even though they finished strong, it is expected that Wolves will be one of the busier sides in the summer as they look to add quality to their squad and a player who has caught their attention is Joe Allen of Stoke City.
Stoke face a stern battle to avoid relegation in the final few weeks but even if they face the drop, one of their key players, Allen will be getting a Premier League lifeline from Wolves as per reports in England.
The Championship winners intend to bring in a couple of quality additions to their squad and preferably homegrown players as they are already packed with foreign stars.
Stoke midfield general Allen tops Nuno's wish-list as they look to add an experienced domestic player.
The 28-year-old could be tempted to make the short trip down the country as the Potters face the drop and a major overhaul in the summer window.
Stoke would want good money for the former Liverpool player, who was initially a big hit when then boss Mark Hughes brought him.
Allen is on huge contract at Stoke and they may be grateful to shed his wages from their payroll as they look to build afresh.
Manager Paul Lambert seems set to carry on regardless of which division Stoke plays in next season and he could be dealing with his old club over one of the first exits post-relegation.
The Scot could be keen on some Wolves players as well, with Ben Marshall among his favourites.
The wideman has excelled on loan at Millwall but is still unlikely to get his chance at Wolves next campaign.
Stoke would need some players to build their squad in the Championship as the likes of Allen and many would want to leave should they face the drop and players like Marshall could come in hand.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.