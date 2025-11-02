Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How far are the Legendary Duo from 1000 Goals after both score Goals in latest Match?

Football Wolves Dismiss Vitor Pereira Following Disappointing Start To Premier League Season Wolves have parted ways with head coach Vitor Pereira after failing to secure a win in their first ten Premier League matches this season. The club's poor performance has led to significant changes in management. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

Wolves have dismissed head coach Vitor Pereira after a disappointing start to the Premier League season, failing to secure a win in their first 10 matches. This poor performance has left Wolves at the bottom of the league table. James Collins and Richard Walker, coaches for the under-21 and under-18 teams respectively, will oversee training as the club searches for a new manager.

The recent 3-0 loss to Fulham marked Wolves as the first team in English top-flight history to begin two consecutive seasons with 10 winless games. Last season, Pereira replaced Gary O'Neil and successfully steered the team away from relegation. However, this season's struggles have been compounded by the departures of key players Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri, and Nelson Semedo before the 2025-26 season.

Under Pereira and new director of football Domenico Teti, Wolves invested approximately £100 million in new signings like Tolu Arokodare, Fer Lopez, Ladislav Krejci, Jhon Arias, Jackson Tchatchoua, and David Moller Wolfe. They also made Jorgen Strand Larsen's loan move permanent for £23 million. Despite these efforts, few recruits have impressed as Wolves managed only two points so far.

Pereira was given a three-year contract extension in September despite four consecutive losses at the start of the campaign. Reports indicate that this contract included a clause limiting compensation if he was dismissed. Chairman Jeff Shi expressed gratitude for Pereira's efforts last season but acknowledged that changes were necessary due to this season's disappointing start.

Fan Reactions

Pereira faced backlash from fans following a 3-2 defeat to Burnley at Molineux when Lyle Foster scored a last-minute winner. His comments suggesting fans should be proud of recent performances further fueled discontent among supporters during Saturday’s loss at Craven Cottage.

Pereira leaves with a record of 10 wins, five draws, and 17 defeats in 32 Premier League games. His win rate of 31.2% ranks fourth among Wolves' seven permanent managers in this competition. Only Julen Lopetegui (39.1%), Nuno Espirito Santo (37.7%), and Bruno Lage (34.7%) had higher win rates.

Chairman Shi has also faced protests from fans recently, with calls for owners Fosun International to sell the club growing louder amidst ongoing dissatisfaction with leadership decisions and team performance.