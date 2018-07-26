Wolves to sign Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore

Bengaluru, July 26: The Wolves are looking to trigger the release clause of Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore this summer transfer window. Wolves have been promoted to the Premier League this season from Championship. They are trying to build a strong team to compete against the top sides in the Premier League.
Wolves have already signed the likes of Joao Moutinho, Rui Patrício, Jonny Castro, Diogo Jota, Benik Afobe, Rúben Neves and Raul Jimenez in the ongoing transfer window. Now, have set their sights on Traore from Middlesbrough. Traore was in sensational form in the previous season for Middlesbrough. He made 34 appearances for the Championship side in the previous season. The 22 year old Spanish winger has scored 5 goals and assisted in 10 other goals of Middlesbrough in those appearances.
Traore joined the youth academy of Barcelona in 2004 when he was just eight years old. He was promoted to the Barcelona B team in 2013. The Spanish winger has also made his La Liga and Champions League debut in the same year. The youngster has scored his first goal for Barcelona in 2014 against SD Huesca in the Copa Del Rey.
After showing glimpses of promise throughout his Barcelona career, Traore joined Aston Villa in the summer transfer window of 2014-15 season with a transfer fee worth £10 million. But Traore has only made 12 appearances in his two seasons' stint at Aston Villa. After that, Traore has moved to Middlesbrough with a transfer fee worth £8.3 million.
Again, the Spanish winger has regained his form back at Middleborough and now he is one of the top summer transfer targets of many English Premier League sides.
Traore is now showing maturity in his gameplay. The Spanish winger has a great ability to provide the final pass to the attackers of his side. His speed and acceleration can always be valuable for any top Premier League side. Adama Traore's excellent ball control ability will keep him ahead of the other playmakers in the Premier League of his age group.
Middlesbrough's manager Tony Pulis said that the situation of Traore is not in the hands of the club management. If Wolves are ready to pay the release clause of the Barcelona academy product, they will surely sign the 22-year-old Spanish winger this summer. Traore will be a great addition to the star studded squad of Wolves and they will be ready to compete against the big guns in the Premier League next season.