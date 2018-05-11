Wolves want AC Milan flop Andre Silva

Bengaluru, May 11: Newly-promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have made AC Milan’s Andre Silva their No.1 target for the summer transfer window.
The Portugal striker, 22, has struggled at San Siro in Serie A since moving from Porto for £33million last summer. It is a public knowledge that Wolves have a brilliant financial backing and also have pretty good ambition and they will surely target to make their comeback season memorable in the Premier League.
Apart from their financial prowess, they also have super agent Jorge Mendes having a stake at the club and thanks to that, they have acquired and will continue to acquire some of the best talents in world football.
Andre Silva is also a client of Mendes and despite a poor season in Milan, he still remains one of the brightest young players in Europe.
Mendes' other Molineux clients include Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Helder Costa and even the manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
With Wolves bankrolled by Chinese investors Fosun International, the asking price of Silva should hardly be a problem.
Silva has scored just two Serie A and six Europa League goals this season and AC Milan are hopeful to recoup their money spent on the Portuguese starlet a year back.
In March, the forward insisted he has no plans to quit Milan but Wolves could offer him big money and an opportunity in the Premier League which is hard to turn down.
Silva said: "My thoughts have always been to stay here and do my job at Milan, here in Italy everything changed for me, it was the first time I came out of my country."
Silva claimed his poor form was down to adjusting to life in Italy.
He added: "Football is football, the same everywhere, but everything is always done to make the best possible, I do not think that the high cost of the transfer has weighed on me, the real problem is what I have already said, that changing country then changed everything."
Wolves are also being linked strongly with Portuguese keeper Rui Patricio and a few other big names in the market and if they manage to pull these deals off, we might have another superpower in English football very soon.
