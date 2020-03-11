Wolves want Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, a good deal?

Bengaluru, March 11: Wolverhampton Wanderers' rise in the past few seasons has been an exemplary one. The Midlands side, following their Championship win in 2017-18 season, had a sensational first campaign after promotion in the Premier League.
They achieved Europa League qualification last season which was a huge achievement for a newly-promoted team and they are certainly building on their success this campaign as they are fighting for a top-four finish as well as the Europa League crown.
The club deserves all the plaudits for their passion and ambition. If reports are to be believed, they are ready to show the whole of England, as well as Europe, that they mean business.
As per reports in Spain, the Midlands side are working on a sensational summer deal that could see James Rodriguez make a move to Molineux. If they manage to pull off this deal, it will be a massive statement from them as Rodriguez is one of the truly global superstars of the game and would be a massive boost for them both on and off the pitch.
Jorge Mendes, the number one agent in world football, represents the Colombian superstar and also shares a very good relationship with Wolves. Nuno Espirito Santo's side already boasts six of his clients in the form of Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Rui Patricio, Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto and Joao Moutinho.
Rodriguez, one of Mendes' most famous and most talented clients, now also could be on his way to the Midlands club and it could prove to be a great deal for both him as well as the club.
The last few seasons have been pretty poor for the World Cup Golden Boot winner in 2014. His exploits for Colombia in the 2014 World Cup earned him a mega £71 million move to Real Madrid. His first season at Santiago Bernabeu was a sensational one but since then, he faced a downfall in his career as he struggled for both fitness and selection and even a loan move to Bayern did not work out as he is once again an outcast at Real Madrid.
A move to Wolves will see Rodriguez getting back his self-confidence and belief which a player of his calibre needs. He was the star player at Monaco, Porto as well as in the Colombian national setup and he seemed to enjoy that responsibility. The 28-year-old will also be a great boost for the Midlands club off the pitch as well and could become a history-defining signing for Wolves.