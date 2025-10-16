Football Women’s Champions League: Barcelona And Lyon Maintain Perfect Records With Big Wins Barcelona and Lyon both achieved significant victories in the Women’s Champions League, remaining unbeaten. Barcelona defeated Roma 4-0 while Lyon triumphed over St. Polten 3-0, highlighting their strong performances this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Barcelona showcased their dominance in the Champions League by defeating Roma 4-0 at the Stadio Tre Fontane. This victory followed their impressive 7-1 win over Bayern Munich, keeping them at the top of the table. Despite creating 3.02 expected goals (xG) in the first half, they only managed one goal, with Kika Nazareth assisting Esmee Brugts early on.

Barcelona have been unstoppable this season, winning all nine matches across competitions and scoring 48 goals while conceding just two. Against Roma, they controlled 79.1% of possession and attempted 875 passes, the highest in a single match this season. Jonatan Giraldez might have wanted more precision from his team, who took 46 shots against St. Polten.

In the second half against Roma, Alexia Putellas missed a penalty but soon redeemed herself by scoring from another penalty after Winonah Heatley's handball. Kika Nazareth doubled Barcelona's lead shortly after winning the initial penalty. Caroline Graham Hansen added a final goal in the last minute to seal the victory.

Lyon also maintained their perfect start with a 3-0 win over St. Polten. Jule Brand scored her first goal for Lyon since joining from Wolfsburg and assisted Lily Yohannes around Ada Hegerberg's goal just before halftime. Lyon have now scored in their last 12 Champions League games, matching their longest streak since December 2021.

Wolfsburg secured a dramatic win against Valerenga with Janina Minge scoring a decisive penalty in the 98th minute. Lineth Beerensteyn initially gave Wolfsburg the lead before Sara Horte equalised three minutes later. Naina Inauen's handball led to Minge's late winner, ensuring Wolfsburg continued their unbeaten run.

Twente's Late Heartbreak

Elsewhere, FC Twente suffered a late defeat to OH Leuven after leading through Jaimy Ravensbergen's goal before halftime. Linde Veefkind equalised with an 83rd-minute penalty, and Sara Pusztai scored a winner in the 96th minute for Leuven, moving them up to fourth place in the standings.

The Champions League continues to deliver thrilling matches as teams vie for dominance in Europe’s premier competition. With Barcelona and Lyon maintaining perfect records and Wolfsburg securing crucial wins, fans can expect more excitement as the tournament progresses.