Football Women's Champions League: Manchester United Falls To Brann While Real Madrid Edges Past Eintracht Frankfurt In the Women's Champions League, Manchester United lost 1-0 to Brann despite several chances. Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, setting up exciting second legs. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 1:04 [IST]

Manchester United's Women's team faced a setback in their Champions League journey, losing 1-0 to Brann in the first leg of the third qualifying round. Despite dominating much of the game, Ingrid Stenevik's goal in the 76th minute secured Brann's victory. This result gives Brann an edge heading into the second leg next week.

Ella Toone had the first significant chance after 23 minutes, but her shot was saved by Selma Panengstuen. Toone continued to threaten, with a header going over and another shot tipped over by Panengstuen before halftime. The goalkeeper remained vigilant, denying Dominique Janssen early in the second half.

A foul by Lisa Naalsund led to Signe Gaupset delivering a precise free-kick, which Stenevik converted with a close-range header. Panengstuen's heroics continued as she thwarted Toone again with a double save, preventing her from finding the far corner and turning away the rebound for a corner.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid secured a 2-1 lead against Eintracht Frankfurt thanks to goals from Filippa Angeldal and Signe Bruun within the first 35 minutes. Nicole Anyomi scored for Frankfurt just before halftime but couldn't spark a comeback. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 with Hacken after Luany's early goal was equalised by Felicia Schroder near the end.

United's Champions League Journey So Far

Mark Skinner's side had previously won their opening two qualifiers against PSV and Hammarby with scores of 4-0 and 1-0 respectively. However, they couldn't maintain this streak against Brann. Facing their first competitive match against Brann, Toone will ponder how to overcome Panengstuen's impressive goalkeeping.

United now aims to overturn their one-goal deficit while hoping for a third clean sheet in this competition. Achieving this would help them progress to the inaugural league phase of the Champions League.