Football Women's Super League Predictions: Jeglertz Aims For First Manchester City Win Against Everton At Goodison The Women's Super League returns with exciting matchups. Andree Jeglertz hopes to secure his first victory with Manchester City against Everton at Goodison Park. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 22:11 [IST]

The Women's Super League returned with a bang, delivering 18 goals and thrilling derby victories. Chelsea began their title defence with a hard-fought win against Manchester City. Meanwhile, Manchester United and Everton each netted four goals in their commanding victories over Leicester City and Liverpool. Tottenham also secured a late win against West Ham. As matchday two approaches, fans anticipate more exciting encounters.

Manchester City will host Brighton at Joie Stadium on Friday. Both teams are eager for their first win of the season. City's new manager, Andree Jeglertz, saw his team narrowly lose to Chelsea in their opener. Brighton managed a goalless draw against Aston Villa despite numerous attempts on goal. The Opta supercomputer heavily favours City with an 81.6% chance of victory.

West Ham will face Arsenal at Chigwell Construction Stadium in another Friday fixture. Arsenal started strong with a 4-1 victory over London City Lionesses, thanks to Olivia Smith's impressive goal. West Ham lost to Tottenham due to a late penalty by Beth England. The Opta supercomputer gives Arsenal a 66.9% chance of winning, while West Ham has just a 15.1% chance.

On Sunday, Aston Villa will take on Chelsea after the champions' narrow victory over Manchester City last week. Chelsea is given a 77.5% chance of winning by the Opta supercomputer, while Villa's chances stand at 9.8%. Chelsea has dominated past encounters with Villa, winning all five away games without conceding.

Everton will play Tottenham at Goodison Park in the weekend's final match. Everton impressed with a 4-1 win over Liverpool in their opener and hopes to continue their momentum against Spurs. The Opta supercomputer predicts Everton has a 48.4% chance of victory, while Tottenham shares the same probability as a draw at 25.8%.

The London City Lionesses will host Manchester United on Saturday at Copperjax Community Stadium. The Lionesses were defeated by Arsenal in their first match, while United triumphed over Leicester City with four goals. United is expected to continue its winning streak against newly promoted teams, boasting a 76.2% chance of victory according to Opta predictions.

Teams Seeking Redemption

Leicester City will meet Liverpool at King Power Stadium after both teams suffered heavy losses in their opening matches. Leicester was defeated by Manchester United, while Liverpool lost to Everton in the Merseyside derby. Despite past struggles against Leicester, Liverpool holds a slight edge with a 43.1% win probability from the Opta supercomputer.

Everton's Ornella Vignola made history by scoring a hat-trick on her WSL debut against Liverpool, becoming only the second player to achieve this feat after Kiko Seike last season.

This weekend promises more thrilling action as teams aim for crucial points early in the season.