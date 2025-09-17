Pakistan vs UAE Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK vs UAE Match 10 in India, UK and USA Online?

Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Clash Rescheduled After Boycott Drama, Match To Begin At 7:30 PM UAE Time: Check Timings In IND, PAK

Football Women's Super League Predictions: Manchester United And Arsenal Clash As Teams Aim For Perfect Starts As the Women's Super League enters matchday three, Manchester United and Arsenal face off while other teams like Man City and Tottenham strive to keep their perfect records intact. Key predictions highlight potential winners and losers in this competitive round of fixtures. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 19:52 [IST]

-myKhel Team

The Women's Super League continues with its third matchday, featuring exciting encounters. Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are the only teams with perfect records so far. Meanwhile, London City Lionesses, West Ham United, and Liverpool are yet to earn a point. Both Manchester City and Leicester City secured victories recently. This week's matches promise thrilling action for fans.

Friday's game at BetWright Stadium sees Tottenham face Manchester City. Both teams aim to build on their recent wins. Man City secured a 2-1 victory over Brighton, while Tottenham defeated Everton 2-0. The Opta supercomputer predicts a 68% chance of a City win, with Spurs having a 14.5% probability of victory and a draw at 17.5%.

Manchester City's Khadija Shaw has been prolific against Tottenham, scoring 12 goals in the WSL. She holds the record for three hat-tricks against them in the top-flight league. Despite Tottenham's strong start this season, they have historically struggled against City, winning only once in 11 encounters.

The London City Lionesses have had a tough start in the WSL, conceding nine goals in two games. They lost 5-1 to Manchester United recently. Everton also faced defeat against Tottenham after their opening day win in the Merseyside derby. The Opta supercomputer gives Everton a 48.7% chance of winning.

Everton have not lost to newly promoted teams in their last ten WSL games (W7 D3). However, the Lionesses are unbeaten in their last three league meetings with Everton (W1 D2), hoping to turn their season around.

Chelsea vs Leicester City

Chelsea is heavily favoured to win against Leicester with a 90.7% probability according to simulations. The Blues remain unbeaten in their last 27 WSL games (W24 D3). Sam Kerr returned to action by scoring against Aston Villa and has been effective against Leicester with six goal involvements.

Leicester has struggled away from home, failing to win any of their last 17 away matches in the WSL (D5 L12). Their previous encounter with Chelsea ended in a draw but they face an uphill battle this time.

Brighton vs West Ham United

Both Brighton and West Ham seek their first wins of the season after disappointing starts. Brighton lost to Man City while West Ham suffered a heavy defeat against Arsenal. The Opta supercomputer predicts Brighton as favourites with a 46.4% chance of winning.

West Ham's away form has been poor, winning just one of their last 17 away matches in the WSL (D3 L13). Brighton has won six consecutive WSL games against West Ham between 2020-21 and 2022-23 but have struggled recently.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Aston Villa and Liverpool both aim to improve after slow starts this season. Liverpool has lost four consecutive WSL games following defeat by Leicester. Villa remains winless this season after ending last season strongly.

Natalia Arroyo's side is favoured by simulations with a 44.7% chance of victory over Liverpool's 28.4%. Gemma Bonner hopes for success as she approaches her milestone of becoming the third player to make 200 appearances in the WSL.

Manchester United vs Arsenal

The highlight fixture features Manchester United hosting Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village Stadium on Sunday. Both teams come off impressive victories; United beat London City Lionesses while Arsenal triumphed over West Ham.

United is predicted by Opta supercomputer to maintain their perfect start with a 40% chance of winning compared to Arsenal's 33.4%. Alessia Russo aims for more goals after reaching her milestone of scoring twice late on recently.

The Women's Super League promises another thrilling weekend as teams battle for supremacy or redemption across various fixtures throughout matchday three.